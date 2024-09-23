Fruitful negotiations

Just over a month before the US goes for presidential elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 3-day visit to the United States is showcasing the height of Indo-US bonhomie—both at bilateral and multilateral levels. Since China’s emergence as a dominant player in global geopolitics has played a disruptive role in reshaping the West-East equilibrium, with Western nations led by the US collectively countering China on a consistent basis, the Quad has understandably become a buzzword over the past several years. It is against this backdrop that the Quad Summit has gathered most of the spotlight offered by Modi’s US visit. However, apart from the Quad Summit, during his visit, India’s Prime Minister also held crucial bilateral meetings with its three Quad partners—the US, Australia, and Japan. At the time of writing this editorial, Modi is scheduled to attend the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on the last day of his visit.



To begin with, India’s participation in this year’s Quad Summit merits special attention because the country is set to assume the presidency of Quad for the next year. It will be important to observe the trajectory that Quad will take under the Indian presidency. One can draw a leaf of clue from Modi’s address at the 6th Quad Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. At a time when “the world is surrounded by conflicts and tension”, Modi found it apt to clarify that Quad is “not against anybody”. The practical application of this non-adversarial assertion is somewhat dubious, particularly because the entire concept of Quad for the West is premised on West-China rivalry. Reports suggest this was evident in Biden’s hot mic trappings. In an already conflict-torn world, the adversarial approach by Quad members has become untenable now. There is a need for dialogue, strategic communication, equilibrium, and harmony, rather than hostility. It will be crucial to see as to what extent India manages to separate the core objectives of Quad from its in-build animosity towards China.

Before the Quad, Modi and Biden held bilateral talks. Both leaders, alongside key officials like US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussed critical global challenges, including China’s aggressive posturing and Russia's ongoing geopolitical actions. Modi's meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also reflected on India's growing role in shaping global partnerships. In discussions with PM Kishida, both leaders celebrated the 10th anniversary of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and explored ways to deepen cooperation in defence, security, and economic ties. Modi's meeting with PM Albanese focused on strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both leaders highlighting the importance of collaboration in trade, education, climate change, and regional security.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit is set to culminate in his participation in the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly. Here, Modi is expected to spotlight India’s development model, particularly its progress in areas such as economic growth, technological innovation, and sustainable development. As the world faces unprecedented challenges, including climate change, global conflicts, and economic instability, India’s role as a leader in promoting inclusive and sustainable development has never been more important. Modi’s vibrant engagement with the Indian diaspora in the US, along with agreements such as the one ensuring the return of stolen Indian antiquities back in the country, act as lubrication for sustained bonhomie. It won’t be wrong to say that Modi’s US visit is high on both optics and content.