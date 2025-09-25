From Silos to Sidings

India’s recent test of the Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based launcher is more than a technical trifle; it is a deliberate, calculated step in the long game of strategic deterrence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh framed the moment as a “first-of-its-kind” achievement — a canisterised, on-the-move launch from a specially designed rail platform — and the images of a missile lifting off from a train will stay with strategists and adversaries alike. At its core, the attraction of rail-based launchers is survivability. Stationary silos and fixed depots are vulnerable to pre-emptive attack and satellite surveillance; dispersal across hundreds of kilometres of rail network makes it harder for an adversary to find, fix and finish India’s strategic assets. With Agni-Prime’s quoted range of about 2,000 kilometres, the system demonstrably expands operational options for the armed forces: more launch points, greater unpredictability, and the ability to hide in plain sight — in tunnels, loops and siding yards — until the moment of choice.

History offers several lessons about both the utility and limits of this idea. The Soviet RT-23 Molodets rail-based ICBM and the United States’ Cold War Peacekeeper Rail Garrison were born of the same logic: disperse to survive and retain second-strike credibility. The RT-23 was operational for decades; the US experiment, by contrast, ended with the Cold War’s close and its trains were consigned to museums. Those precedents underline one point clearly — rail-based systems can be a potent hedge, but they are not a panacea. There are practical, operational caveats that temper the headline. Rail-launched systems still depend on rails: gaps in the network, damaged or sabotaged tracks, and the logistics of fueling and command and control constrain their universal utility. Modern missiles also demand precise launch geometry and environmental controls; not every stretch of track is an acceptable firing point. Moreover, security along tens of thousands of kilometres of railway is a non-trivial problem in wartime, especially given the asymmetric threats of drones and special operations sabotage that we have seen in recent conflicts. These vulnerabilities do not negate the value of rail mobility, but they do circumscribe it.

Strategically, the rail test sends signals as much as it demonstrates capability. It tells potential adversaries that India is strengthening the resilience of its deterrent in depth, moving beyond fixed platforms to a posture that complicates enemy targeting. In a region where ambiguity and rapid escalation can be dangerous, enhancing survivability can lower the perceived payoff of a first strike and thereby stabilise deterrence. But signalling must be matched by doctrine, safeguards and restraint. The existence of more launch options does not make nuclear weapons any safer; it only changes the calculus of risk. Policymakers must therefore ensure that command-and-control, secure communication, and fail-safe protocols keep pace with hardware innovation. Finally, any advance in delivery modes ought to be viewed through the lens of arms-race dynamics. When one state improves survivability, others may respond in kind, raising costs and introducing new vectors of instability. India’s choice to test Agni-Prime from a rail platform is defensible on grounds of national security; yet it also calls for renewed diplomatic engagement with neighbours and global powers to manage escalation risks and to reaffirm commitments to strategic stability.

The rail-launched Agni-Prime is a pragmatic augmentation of India’s deterrent: clever, mobile and hard to pin down. But capability without careful doctrine is half a weapon. If New Delhi pairs this technical stride with clear rules of engagement, secure command structures and steady diplomacy, the test will have served its highest purpose — making the country safer by making aggression less tempting.