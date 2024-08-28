Freedom with responsibility

The arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, in France, has opened up battles on multiple fronts. Primarily, it is being seen as an almost eternal conflict between free speech and state control. At the same time, many see it as a manifestation of growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and France. However, Durov’s arrest may have other implications as well.



First things first, the idea of free speech—shaped and evolved over centuries—is accepted by the contemporary world with the caveat of ‘reasonable restrictions’. Though appearing to be a crusader of free speech, Durav is a deviation from this well-established concept. In today’s era, lack of information is not a problem at all. News circulates almost instantly across the Internet, social media platforms, and direct messaging apps like Telegram. The challenge, however, is to sift out credible information which is devoid of the potential of causing disorder and public harm. Any platform that outrightly shrugs its shoulder off such responsibility fails to understand the information requirements of the present age. Indeed, it has become almost impossible to check the spread of misinformation and propaganda, but the idea of altogether denouncing the possibility of the same is frightening.

At present, Telegram is reported to be serving as an unrestricted channel of information, as also misinformation, in Russia and Ukraine—leading to what some say a ‘virtual battleground.’ The question is: if a platform is capable of intensifying an already destructive and lethal war, how can it be absolved of the responsibility of maintaining reasonable checks on ‘free speech’? The same line of arguments holds true for the charges on which France has arrested Durov—proliferation of child pornography, drug trafficking, and fraudulent transactions on the platform. When the much-loved right of free speech can lead to such dangerous consequences, it becomes imperative to make distinctions using qualifiers like ‘absolute’ and ‘reasonably restricted.’

Apart from the debate on free speech, it turns out, Durov’s arrest has acquired geopolitical relevance as well. Russia, which had initiated the process of banning Telegram back in 2018, is now itself reported to have been using the platform for spreading war-related information and carrying out other critical communications. Notably, owing to threats of restrictions, Durov had to flee Russia a decade ago, and he would eventually acquire the dual citizenship of France and the UAE.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia's State Duma—the lower house of parliament—had previously warned that the US was trying to exert control over Telegram by using France. Even Durov had previously alleged that USA’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) attempted to gain backdoor entry into the platform. Now, given the fact that Russia’s defence ministry, powerful businesses, and security agencies are reported to have used the platform for critical communication, the Kremlin has asked the stakeholders to delete their conversations from the platform. Ironically, amid all this, the Kremlin might also be eying to subjugate the existence of Telegram itself. Telegram has long been used as a platform for raising the voices of opposition in Russia against the government. Presently, the government and opposition in Russia converge in speaking up for Telegram and Durov. However, the government stands to gain more from the decimation of Telegram, if its security concerns are addressed somehow.

Beyond nation boundaries, the arrest of Telegram CEO has also created a rift between tech giants and the governments. Elon Musk spoke in support of the absolutist idea of free speech—something which Durov stands for. The outcomes of judicial proceedings in France will answer a lot of questions, and raise some as well!