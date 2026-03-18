Fractured Power Core

17th days after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran finds itself navigating one of the most destabilising phases in its modern political history. A fresh wave of assassinations has struck at the very heart of the country’s leadership, eliminating figures who once formed the backbone of its military and political establishment. Among the most prominent casualties are Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, alongside several senior officials, including the head of the National Defence Council, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the defence minister. The pattern is unmistakable. These are not isolated strikes but part of a sustained campaign aimed at dismantling Iran’s command hierarchy. By targeting individuals who shaped policy, commanded forces, and held institutional memory, the attacks have created a vacuum that extends beyond mere personnel loss. The consequences are systemic, affecting governance, military coherence, and strategic continuity. The latest development — the reported elimination of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib — underscores the scale and persistence of the offensive. Public confirmation by Israel Katz, coupled with warnings of further action, signals that the campaign is ongoing and likely to intensify. In such an environment, uncertainty becomes the defining feature of the Iranian state.

The formal appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the third Supreme Leader was intended to project continuity. Instead, it has deepened ambiguity. His absence from public view since the strike that reportedly killed close members of his family has fuelled speculation about his condition and capacity to govern. In a system where authority is heavily personalised, visibility is not symbolic but essential. This absence has left a void at the apex of power. The Supreme Leader in Iran is not merely a constitutional figurehead but the ultimate arbiter of political, military, and ideological direction. Without a clearly functioning leader, the coherence of the state apparatus comes into question. Competing centres of power begin to assert themselves, often in ways that prioritise survival and dominance over stability. The emergence of alternative figures underscores this uncertainty. Sadeq Larijani has surfaced as a possible interim authority, benefiting from his institutional experience and perceived acceptability to powerful factions. Similarly, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf represents another axis of influence, rooted in his long-standing association with the military establishment.

At the centre of this shifting landscape stands the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Long characterised as a state within a state, the IRGC now appears to be transitioning from influence to outright dominance. Its decentralised command structure and extensive reach across military, political, and economic domains have enabled it to absorb the shock of leadership losses more effectively than civilian institutions. In the absence of a clearly operational Supreme Leader, the IRGC has assumed a more autonomous role, shaping wartime strategy and exercising authority that eclipses that of the formal government. The situation increasingly resembles a military-led order, where decisions are driven by security imperatives rather than political consensus. This shift has significant implications. A system dominated by the IRGC is likely to be more rigid, less responsive to internal dissent, and more inclined towards confrontation. The prioritisation of military objectives over diplomatic engagement could narrow the space for de-escalation, both domestically and internationally.

Despite the outward projection of unity, Iran’s political establishment remains deeply divided. The formation of a three-member interim council — comprising Masoud Pezeshkian, Alireza Aarafi, and Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei — reflects an attempt to maintain institutional continuity. However, this arrangement appears largely formal, with real power gravitating elsewhere. Reports suggest that Ahmad Vahid played a decisive role in backing Mojtaba Khamenei’s elevation, framing it as a show of defiance against external adversaries. This move, however, has not resolved internal disagreements. More moderate factions had reportedly favoured figures such as Hassan Rouhani, Hassan Khomeini, and Aarafi himself. The divergence highlights a broader ideological struggle within Iran — between hardline elements seeking consolidation through confrontation and those advocating a more measured approach. In times of crisis, such divisions tend to sharpen, making consensus increasingly elusive.

The trajectory of Iran’s internal transformation carries consequences that extend far beyond its borders. A leadership structure shaped by repeated assassinations and dominated by hardline military actors is likely to adopt a more uncompromising stance. This, in turn, could intensify regional tensions and complicate efforts at conflict resolution. The pattern is also self-reinforcing. Each targeted killing not only removes a key figure but also alters the internal balance of power, often strengthening the most hardline elements. Over time, this can lead to a cycle of escalation in which moderation becomes politically untenable. For the region, this presents a troubling outlook. A more radicalised Iran could deepen existing conflicts and create new flashpoints, drawing in external powers and prolonging instability. The possibility of prolonged confrontation becomes more likely as avenues for dialogue shrink.

Iran today stands at a critical juncture. The systematic removal of its leadership has not merely weakened the state but transformed its internal dynamics. Authority is fragmented, succession is contested, and the military establishment is ascendant. In such a scenario, the question is not only who leads Iran, but how it will be led. The answer will shape not just the country’s future, but the broader geopolitical landscape of the region. As the situation continues to evolve, one certainty remains: the consequences of this moment will be far-reaching and enduring.