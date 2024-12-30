Farewell to Stalwarts

The year 2024 will be remembered as a year of profound loss for India, as the nation bid farewell to an extraordinary generation of luminaries who enriched its cultural, political, and intellectual landscapes. Their contributions, spanning fields as diverse as economics, politics, music, cinema, and literature, left indelible marks on the nation’s identity and progress. From the transformative leadership of Manmohan Singh to the musical genius of Zakir Hussain, and from the cinematic brilliance of Shyam Benegal to the poetic charm of Munawwar Rana, the void created by their departure will be deeply felt across generations. The passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26 marked the end of an era in Indian politics. Widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic liberalization, Singh’s leadership during the economic crisis of the 1990s paved the way for the country’s transformation into a global economic powerhouse. His policies not only stabilized the economy but also unleashed the entrepreneurial potential of millions, reshaping the nation’s trajectory. Similarly, the death of Ratan Tata, the visionary businessman and philanthropist, dealt a heavy blow to the corporate world. Tata’s leadership of the Tata Group expanded India Inc.’s global footprint while upholding the values of integrity and social responsibility. Together, Singh and Tata represented the best of Indian leadership, combining foresight, resilience, and a commitment to nation-building. The realm of culture and performing arts also suffered immeasurable losses in 2024. The demise of Zakir Hussain, the tabla maestro who elevated Indian classical music to global prominence, marked the end of an era. Following in the footsteps of his legendary father Alla Rakha, Hussain became a global ambassador for Indian rhythm, earning numerous accolades, including four Grammy Awards. Similarly, Yamini Krishnamurthy’s departure signaled a loss for Indian classical dance. A trailblazer in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, she played a pivotal role in popularizing these forms across India and the world, earning her the Padma Vibhushan among other honors. The musical world also mourned the loss of Pankaj Udhas, whose ghazals resonated with audiences across generations, and Sharda Sinha, whose folk songs became synonymous with Bhojpuri and Maithili traditions. These artists exemplified the rich cultural diversity of India and reminded us of the unifying power of music and dance.

The literary world, too, faced a significant void with the passing of figures like Munawwar Rana and Keki N Daruwalla. Rana’s evocative poetry made Urdu and Awadhi accessible to the masses, weaving complex emotions into simple, poignant verses. His bold political views added a layer of depth to his literary identity. Daruwalla, a master of English poetry, left behind a body of work that highlighted the complexities of human existence and the socio-political realities of his time. Their words, steeped in emotion and intellect, will continue to inspire readers for years to come. The loss of poet Surjit Patar and writers Usha Kiran Khan and Malti Joshi further underscored the irreplaceable richness of Indian literature. In the cinematic world, the deaths of Shyam Benegal and Kumar Shahani created a vacuum that will be hard to fill. Pioneers of parallel cinema, they offered narratives that challenged conventional storytelling, addressing social issues with nuance and artistry. Their works, including Benegal’s Ankur and Shahani’s Maya Darpan, remain classics, influencing generations of filmmakers. The demise of director Sangeeth Sivan and actors like Rituraj Singh and Atul Parchure added to the sense of loss in the entertainment industry. Similarly, the fashion world mourned the death of Rohit Bal, whose designs redefined Indian couture and placed it firmly on the global stage.