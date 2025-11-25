Fairer Workplace

The new Labour Codes, notified last week, mark the most sweeping overhaul of India’s labour regulation in decades. By collapsing 29 disparate laws into four consolidated codes, the government has attempted what multiple committees, commissions and political dispensations have failed to do—build a labour framework that is simpler to enforce, clearer to interpret, and broad enough to accommodate India’s fast-changing world of work. On paper, the reforms promise a trifecta: stronger worker protection, easier compliance, and greater flexibility for businesses. But like all sweeping legislation, the true impact will lie not merely in intention, but in implementation, institutional capacity, and the behavioural shifts required from employers, employees and regulators. The most immediate and visible change will be felt in employee compensation. By introducing a uniform definition of “wages” and capping allowances at 50 per cent of total pay, the Codes aim to end the long-standing corporate practice of splitting salaries into multiple allowances to reduce statutory contributions. As a result, the portion of compensation classified as basic pay will rise, automatically increasing provident fund and gratuity contributions. Employees may see a marginal dip in take-home salaries, but they will retire with larger PF balances and better long-term financial security. This represents a philosophical shift—prioritising social protection over short-term liquidity. For a young workforce with limited savings discipline and rising health and longevity risks, the change is not insignificant. Employers, however, will absorb higher payroll costs. Increased PF and gratuity contributions will force companies to restructure cost-to-company packages to remain compliant. For large, formal-sector firms, this may be manageable. For MSMEs still recovering from economic shocks, higher labour costs may pose stress. In the long run, though, transparency in wage structuring could level the playing field and reduce disputes, particularly those arising from arbitrary or ambiguous compensation practices. The Codes also respond to a concern repeatedly raised by regulators: companies that artificially depress basic wages to reduce PF liability. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has warned against this for years. Now, compliance is no longer a moral expectation—it is a legal obligation.

The Codes also attempt to modernise job security norms. Fixed-term workers will now be entitled to the same statutory benefits as permanent employees, including gratuity, provided they meet tenure conditions. This is intended to end the two-track system in which contract workers perform identical jobs with fewer benefits and weaker protections. For industries dependent on seasonal labour, this offers clarity and fairness. At the same time, employers gain greater hiring flexibility. They may recruit workers on fixed-term contracts without the long-term liabilities that previously disincentivised formal hiring. The threshold for layoffs and factory closures requiring government approval has been raised to 300 workers—another move meant to give companies breathing room in manpower planning. Critics argue this could weaken job security, but supporters counter that rigid labour rules have historically deterred investment, automation and formal employment. The success of this trade-off will depend on whether new jobs created outweigh any instability caused in the transition. Working hours, overtime definitions, and leave provisions have been standardised under a weekly 48-hour cap. The move offers predictability, but its effectiveness will rest on enforcement, particularly in informal sectors where labour is invisible and documentation unreliable. Mandatory annual health check-ups for employees aged 40 and above are a quietly transformational requirement. In a country where most workers delay medical treatment until illness becomes acute, preventive screening could significantly reduce workplace morbidity and productivity loss. The obligation may raise compliance costs for employers, but it signals an understanding that labour regulation must address not just wages and safety, but public health. Perhaps the most forward-looking element of the Codes is the formal recognition of gig, platform and unorganised workers—categories long ignored by traditional labour law. With food delivery executives, ride-hailing drivers, warehouse pickers, digital freelancers and care workers representing the fastest-growing segment of India’s labour force, extending social security to them acknowledges the structural shift in the nature of employment. Access to EPF, ESI, maternity benefits and injury compensation could help stabilise livelihoods built on volatile earnings. Platforms may now be required to contribute to dedicated social security funds, an idea likely to generate resistance but necessary to prevent the emergence of a vast, uninsured working class. Digital registration is expected to simplify benefit delivery, but the government will need reliable databases, grievance redressal systems and clear contribution formulas to prevent exclusion.

Regulatory compliance, too, has been streamlined. Fewer registers, fewer returns and unified filings aim to reduce bureaucracy—a long-standing demand of the industry. Digitisation promises transparency, but only if state labour departments invest in capacity, technology infrastructure and training. Simplification without accountability risks weakening enforcement, especially in sectors already prone to informality, wage theft and unsafe working conditions. The Codes are being celebrated as a win-win reform, but the trade-offs they create must not be minimised. For employees, lower take-home pay may strain those with immediate financial obligations, even if the long-term benefits are undeniable. For employers, restructuring wage templates and recalibrating financial liabilities requires time, expertise and administrative overhaul. For states which retain significant authority over labour, the challenge will lie in harmonising implementation without diluting the Codes’ intent. Political will, bureaucratic consistency and judicial interpretation will ultimately determine whether the reforms serve workers, businesses—or neither. India’s economic future depends on job creation, formalisation and workforce resilience. Labour laws written for an industrial era cannot serve a services-led, digitised, platform-driven economy. The new Labour Codes attempt to bridge that gap. They recognise that flexibility and security are not adversaries, but interdependent pillars of growth. If implemented with fairness, transparency and consultation, the overhaul could reshape employer-employee relations and strengthen India’s social safety net. But if reduced to cosmetic compliance or fragmented enforcement, the Codes will join a long list of well-intentioned reforms undone by inertia. Labour reform is not merely administrative housekeeping. It is a moral, economic and political statement about the kind of society India seeks to build—one in which prosperity is shared, work is dignified, and security is not a luxury but a right. The Codes open that possibility. Whether India walks through it remains to be seen.