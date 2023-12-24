Excellence curtailed!

With her hard work, resilience and towering performances, she conquered the world, but her nation failed her. Despite all the glory and prestige that Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik brought to the country, she received a disheartening farewell from the sport she adored since her childhood days. With tears filled in her eyes, she said, “we fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling.” The aide she was referring to, Sanjay Singh, averred that those who are willing to “engage in politics” are free to do so. Quite along the similar lines, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar advised athletes to “not get stuck in the political circle”. It is completely shocking to see that the legitimate concerns of wrestlers are being sidelined under the guise of politics. Raising voice against sexual harassment is, by no means, an act of politics. In another dramatic turn of events, the Union Sports Ministry has suspended the freshly-elected Wrestling Federation of India for its 'hasty announcement' of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals without following the due procedure. Although the decision has no direct link with Sakshi Malik’s retirement, the ministry observed that the new WFI "appears to be in complete control of former office bearers”. The state’s failure in arriving at any conclusive findings in the sexual assault case cannot be camouflaged by the politicisation of the issue. Sanjay Singh enquired whether being close to an MP (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) is a crime? Indeed it is not a crime, technically. But the larger reality is revealed by Brij Bhushan’s own comment pertaining to Sanjay Singh’s election to the post. He asserted that dabdaba tha, dabdaba rahega (he exercised dominance, and his dominance will prevail). Such bypassing of the essence of democracy while sticking to “the democratic process” is an act of hypocrisy that should have no place in a progressive society. The state’s advertent or inadvertent inaction (or delayed action) in addressing the concerns of the protesting wrestlers is emblematic of the government’s failure in acting as an unbiased agent. The society and sports fraternity, too, appears to have failed the wrestlers, as evident in the hush-hush approach adopted by them. This observation, however, is not to snatch away the credit from sportspersons like Bajrang Punia who returned his Padma Shri medal — if not to the Indian Prime Minister, then to the footpath leading to his residence. His message was loud and clear: “I can’t live my life as a Padma Shri awardee while our women wrestlers are insulted”. One must also salute the spirit shown by Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh Yadav (also referred to as Goonga Pehlwan), for he too has announced to return his Padma Shri medal to the government. It may be noted here that the charges against Brij Bhushan are not yet proved. However, it is crucial to mark the distinction in which the complainants and the accused of sexual abuse are treated, irrespective of the power they wield. Interestingly, Sanjay Singh also asserted “that those who are athletes” have already started preparing — implying that those who are not preparing (or protesting) are not athletes! This certainly is a gross insult of India’s illustrious wrestlers who faced innumerable hardships and displayed the courage to flag the issue of sexual harassment against those who wield power. This is a trend that needs to be normalised in a nation that witnesses a high crime rate against women, and where women are yet to achieve the socio-economic and political status they so rightfully deserve. Among the athletes who “have already started preparing”, there are many who have decided to keep their mouths shut so that their “career doesn’t end before starting”, as indicated by a Times of India report. The daily further quoted a wrestler: “We have a lot to say, but we will keep it buried deep in our hearts forever. When famed women wrestlers Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta Phogat’s voices could not move an inch, expecting a revolution from our end is impossible.” Such statements are a direct slap on the face of emerging India that aims to achieve a progressive and egalitarian society, and wishes to display excellence in diverse fields including sports. For now, the nation has enough reasons to mourn for an obituary that is prematurely written for an illustrious sporting career that could have been much more; and it is not a matter of personal decision, but socio-political compulsion.

