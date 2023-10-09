Euphoric optimism

India's spectacular performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 has ignited a wave of national pride and euphoria that has swept across the nation. With an impressive haul of 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze, India surpassed its previous best medal tally by a staggering 53 per cent, setting a new benchmark for excellence in Asian sports. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of Indian athletes, as well as the crucial support extended by the Indian government in creating an environment conducive to sporting successes. The success story of Hangzhou Asian Games undoubtedly fills our hearts with hope and optimism as we look ahead to the Paris Olympics in 2024. However, this monumental achievement also raises critical questions about the sustainability of this success and the roadmap that lies ahead. The Asian Games medal tally provides us with ample hope, but it also serves as a reminder that we must be more targeted and proactive in our approach to attain podium finishes on the global stage of Olympics. One of the most notable aspects of India's performance in Hangzhou was the dominance in athletics, with a remarkable 29 medals secured in this discipline. While this is undoubtedly a commendable feat, it's essential to recognise that the dynamics at the Paris Olympics will be vastly different. The challenges and competition will be at an entirely different level. However, we can place our hopes in athletes like Neeraj Chopra, who has consistently performed on the global stage and has the potential to bring glory to our nation in athletics. Shooting, a stronghold for India, yielded an impressive 22 medals at the Asian Games. What is even more remarkable is that several national and world records were shattered in this discipline. The prospects for success in shooting at the Paris Olympics are indeed promising, and it is an area where we can realistically target podium finishes. In archery, India clinched nine medals, with all five golds coming in the compound category. It's important to note that the Paris Olympics will not feature the compound category, focusing solely on the recurve competition. This transition presents challenges, and the archery contingent must adapt and excel in this traditional format to maintain the medal-winning performance. While celebrating the successes, one must also acknowledge the missed opportunities in wrestling, boxing, and women's badminton. Such disappointments are an inherent part of the sporting journey, but they also serve as valuable lessons for improvement. As a nation rapidly expanding its presence on the global sporting stage, India cannot afford to lag behind by narrow margins. Authorities and athletes must intensify their efforts, refine their strategies, and leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of excellence. In the world of sports, talent and preparation are indispensable, but the intangible factor of spirit plays a monumental role in achieving success. India's spirit was vividly on full display during the final day of the Asian Games, particularly in men's badminton. The triumphant performance of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who clinched India's first gold medal in badminton in 61 years by defeating the Korean pair of Solgyu Choi and Wonho Kim, was nothing short of exemplary. This indomitable spirit, grit, and determination must be retained and replicated as the nation sets its sight on the Paris Olympics in the coming year. India also reaffirmed its dominance in Kabaddi, securing a dramatic win on the final day of the competition. Such moments of glory are reminders of the rich sporting heritage the nation possesses and the potential it has to shine on the global stage. The Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 has been a resounding success for India, setting the stage for our athletes to make their mark at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The prospects are bright, but there is work to be done. Sport is an ever-evolving journey of improvement, and as a nation, we must continue to strive for excellence with unwavering determination. With focused efforts, support, and a relentless pursuit of sporting dreams, India can rise to new heights of glory on the international stage, bringing pride and joy to the nation. The journey to Paris has begun, and the world awaits the next chapter in India's sporting saga.