Entailing a festive spirit

It’s that time of the year when celebrations of Christmas have subsided and the New Year is just around the corner. The entire world positively awaits a fresh start, and the ambience is mostly amicable. Sandwiched in the midst of this period, Boxing Day, observed on December 26, is a traditional and widely celebrated public holiday in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The day is often associated with shopping, as numerous retailers offer post-Christmas sales, drawing throngs of eager shoppers looking for bargains. Additionally, many people use the holiday to spend time with family and friends, enjoying festive meals and engaging in leisure activities. In essence, Boxing Day serves as a continuation of the Christmas spirit, fostering a sense of community, generosity, and conviviality during the holiday season. Several theories are floated around the origin of the term ‘Boxing Day’ — all related to a sense of charity. It is believed that under the rule of Queen Victoria in the 19th century, aristocratic families used to box up presents for the poor and workers of their home who had to work hard on Christmas Day. Another evidence attributes the origin of the term to alms boxes placed in churches for the collection of donations for those in need. Yet another theory traces the origin of the term back to the 10th century. Under present circumstances, Boxing Day entails a festive spirit combined with holidays and leisure. Echoing with the same spirit, international teams of some of the finest cricketing nations step onto the pitch in pursuit of excellence. Spectators, too, flood into stadiums in huge numbers to light up their holiday period with a sense of positivity. The Boxing Day Tests, thus, hold far greater relevance than being a mere cricketing tournament, encompassing a sense of festivity. Besides cricket, nations like the United Kingdom hold football tournaments. The inaugural Boxing Day Test was played between Australia and England in 1950. This was the second Ashes Test of the 1950-51 series between the two rivals, which Australia won by 28 runs. Over the years, this cricketing spectacle has become an integral part of Australia's sporting culture and a highlight of the international cricket calendar. The MCG's immense capacity and its reputation as one of the world's most iconic cricket venues amplify the significance of the Boxing Day Test. Throughout its history, the match has witnessed legendary performances, intense rivalries, and dramatic moments. The practice of conducting Boxing Day Test matches has spread beyond Australia. Cricketing nations including South Africa and New Zealand have also been conducting Boxing Day Tests. Currently, while Australia and Pakistan are playing a Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG, South Africa and India are locking horns in Centurion in another Boxing Day contest. Till date, Australia has maintained a remarkable record in Boxing Day Tests. Of the 47 Boxing Day Tests it has played, Australia has won 28, lost 10, and faced nine draws. India, at the same time, has played 17 Boxing Day Tests — winning four, losing 10 and facing three draws. India’s first Boxing Day Test came in 1985 against Australia in Melbourne, which was a draw. The second Boxing Day Test, played in Eden Gardens, was also a draw against West Indies — a team that had clear dominance in Boxing Day Tests in the 1980s. India’s last Boxing Day encounter was against South Africa in Centurion itself, which it convincingly won by 113 runs. In fact, India has won the last three Boxing Day Test matches it has played — including two against Australia in Melbourne. Call it coincidence or destiny, Boxing Day Tests have been witness to some of the greatest spectacles in cricket history. Sachin Tendulkar scored his 50th Test century against South Africa in a Boxing Day series match in Centurion. Australian legend Shane Warne completed his 700th Test wicket in a Boxing Day match in Melbourne. Boxing Day Tests have seen some of the memorable innings from Indian batters including Virender Sehwag (195 runs in 2003), Virat Kohli (169 runs in 2014) and Ajinkya Rahane (147 runs in 2014). Talking of bowling figures, Jasprit Bumrah, Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja have taken 6fers in Boxing Day Tests. With Boxing Day Tests for this year ongoing, one awaits new memories to be made and old records to be broken.

