Enduring Bond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed the enduring strength of the India-Russia partnership, even as the world contends with one of the most complex geopolitical landscapes in recent memory. During their “very good and detailed conversation,” both leaders committed to deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership that has defined the bilateral relationship for decades. The timing of this engagement is telling: it came within hours of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s high-level meeting with President Putin at the Kremlin, where key Russian figures, including Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Aide Yuri Ushakov, were present. Against the backdrop of intensifying Western pressure on India over its imports of Russian oil, and particularly in light of the United States’ move to impose additional tariffs on Indian goods, the Modi-Putin exchange reflects New Delhi’s diplomatic balancing act—fiercely guarding its energy and security interests while continuing to advocate a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict. PM Modi’s statement thanking Putin for his assessment of the Ukraine situation, combined with India’s reiteration of its consistent position on dialogue and diplomacy, underscores India’s intent to remain both principled and pragmatic.

India’s long-standing friendship with Russia is not subject to external influence—a point recently emphasised by both countries in multiple forums. As Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out at a bilateral conference earlier this year, the political dialogue between the two countries is “developing dynamically,” aided by converging worldviews on a multipolar global order. Russia continues to value India as a dependable and neutral partner amid rising East-West tensions. This is evident not only in official statements but also in Moscow’s consistent outreach, whether through President Putin’s condemnation of the April terror attack in Pahalgam or his personal message of condolence following the recent passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. These gestures, while diplomatic, are deeply symbolic of a relationship rooted in mutual respect and strategic trust. Meanwhile, India’s foreign policy under Modi has steadfastly resisted being pulled into ideological camps. The fact that PM Modi chose Russia for his first bilateral foreign visit after his re-election last year is both deliberate and significant—it signalled to the international community that India’s ties with Russia remain vital, even as it builds deeper engagement with the United States, European Union, and Indo-Pacific powers. Putin’s acceptance of the invitation to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit further strengthens this strategic direction, offering an opportunity to expand cooperation on trade, defence, energy, and technology, independent of global pressure.

It is in the energy sector, however, where India’s assertiveness is most pronounced. Despite the West’s sanctions regime against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, India has continued to purchase discounted Russian crude to meet the demands of its vast and growing population. These transactions, based on market considerations and national interest, have been criticised by some Western nations. The latest example is former US President Donald Trump’s imposition of fresh tariffs on Indian goods, citing oil trade with Russia as the rationale. India has rightly condemned this move as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", making it clear that energy security for 1.4 billion citizens is non-negotiable. New Delhi’s response demonstrates a maturing global posture—confident in asserting sovereign interests, yet open to dialogue. Far from being a transactional engagement, India’s energy cooperation with Russia is embedded in a larger strategic matrix that includes joint ventures in oil exploration, nuclear energy collaboration, and long-term supply agreements. In this context, the expected Putin visit to India gains even greater importance. It will not only reinforce the traditional warmth between the two countries but also provide a platform to recalibrate ties for a new global era—one in which economic sanctions, tariff wars, and shifting alliances have become common tools of international power play. By holding firm to its strategic autonomy, India is showing that multipolarity is not just an ideal but a necessity in today’s world order.