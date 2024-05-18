Ending on a high note

On June 6, 2024, Indian football will witness the end of an era as Sunil Chhetri dons the national jersey for the final time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Kuwait, which also happens to be the qualifier for 2027 Asian Cup. The 39-year-old striker announced his decision to retire from international football via a heartfelt video on social media, heralding the end of an outstanding 19-year journey. It might be difficult to tie Chhetri’s legacy to any particular era, for he has immortalised his credential as someone who has served as a bridge between two of India’s entirely different footballing generations. For football enthusiasts born in the last century, Chhetri represents the continuity after Bhaichung Bhutia, and for those born in this century, he undoubtedly translates into the heartbeat of Indian football. Though “who after Chhetri” is indeed a tough question, the answer, again, may lie in his inspiring legacy and era-transforming achievements and endeavours.



The footballing genius has really toiled very hard to ensure that Indian football did not lose its way during challenging times. He brought professionalism to the sport in India, setting standards for fitness, diet, and commitment that have shaped the careers of countless young players. His emergence in the mid-2000s provided continuity and hope for fans. And now it can be said with absolute certainty that Chhetri did not disappoint anyone.

Following a dream debut against Pakistan on June 12, 2005, where he scored his first goal for India, Chhetri simply never paused to look back until, as he asserts in his video message, a realisation of potential closure came to his mind a couple of months ago. To date, he has amassed 94 goals in 150 matches, ranking him third among active international goal scorers, only behind legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In terms of numbers, if one were to consider all-time greats, then Chhetri will still stand fourth after the Iranian legend Ali Daei who scored 109 goals from 148 matches. Incidentally, Chhetri started his international career around the same time as Messi and two years after Christiano Ronaldo. One thing that separates the likes of Ali Daei, Messi, and Ronaldo on one hand, and Chhetri on the other, is the footballing tradition of the countries they hail from. While Chhetri may not have got comparable support and ambience, he has invested all his talent, grit, determination, and perseverance in raising the credentials of football in India. In that sense, he is a pioneer in his own right.

Apart from being a prolific goal scorer, he has also acted as a leader who has carried the team through thick and thin. He led India to victories in tournaments like the AFC Challenge Cup, SAFF Championship, Nehru Cup, and Intercontinental Cup. His leadership was most recently evident in India’s triumph at the SAFF Championship last year, where his decisive performances once again came to the fore.

As India prepares for a future without Chhetri on the field, there is hope that his influence will continue to shape the sport in other ways. Whether through coaching, administration, or mentorship, Chhetri’s experience and vision can help guide Indian football towards greater heights. His retirement marks the end of a chapter, but his legacy will undoubtedly inspire the next generation to dream big and work hard to achieve those dreams. In bidding farewell to Sunil Chhetri, one is tempted to celebrate not just a footballer, but a true icon whose contributions to Indian football will be remembered and revered for generations to come.