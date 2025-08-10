EC Should Dispel the Haze

In every democracy, there are institutions that serve as the unshakable pillars of public life—quiet, steadfast, and enduring, no matter how strong the tempests that swirl around them. The Election Commission of India is one such pillar, a sentinel of the Constitution entrusted with translating the will of the people into the mandate that shapes governance. From the bustling lanes of metropolitan cities to the farthest villages tucked away in the country’s remotest corners, it reaches every citizen with a promise: that their vote is their voice, untainted and supreme. Over the decades, it has managed some of the largest and most complex electoral exercises in human history, conducting them with an independence and professionalism that have drawn admiration across the world. That over 1.4 billion people place their faith in it is a testament to its credibility and commitment. This trust is not merely inherited from the pages of the Constitution; it is earned, election after election, through diligence, transparency, and a refusal to be swayed by transient pressures. Yet, as in the life of any enduring institution, there come moments when the air grows heavy with speculation, debate, and doubt. In such moments, the duty is not only to stand firm but to rise higher—to step forward, dispel the haze, and reaffirm the bond of confidence that is at the very heart of the democratic process.

That moment is here. In recent days, conversations about the Commission have grown in frequency and volume, spilling into public discourse in ways that can no longer be ignored. The remarks, questions, and conjectures are varied in their intent—some born of genuine concern, others coloured by a political lens—but together they create a climate of uncertainty. In an era where a statement made in the morning can echo across the nation by afternoon, perception has become as potent as reality. If left unaddressed, even unfounded perceptions can gradually chip away at the faith citizens place in an institution. This is why the present juncture is critical. The Commission, as the custodian of the electoral process, cannot afford to let such speculation drift unchecked into the realm of assumed truth. The strength of the ECI has always been its ability to maintain a dignified distance from partisan disputes while delivering on its constitutional mandate with absolute precision. But dignity in silence works best when the environment is calm. When the air is charged, silence can be mistaken for hesitance, or worse, acquiescence. It is in such times that visible clarity becomes not an option but a responsibility—because in a democracy, the people’s belief in the fairness of the process is as vital as the fairness itself.

Rising to this occasion does not mean engaging in endless rebuttals or becoming part of the very fray from which the Commission must remain detached. Rather, it calls for deliberate, timely, and transparent action. This could take the form of proactive communication—laying out facts, clarifying procedures, and addressing specific concerns with precision and without ambiguity. It might mean inviting scrutiny where necessary, not as a defensive reflex, but as an act of confidence in the institution’s own rigour. It could involve expediting any pending clarifications, resolving disputes at the earliest, and closing any procedural gaps that may exist, however minor they might seem. The aim is to ensure that no question lingers long enough to harden into mistrust. The Election Commission has, in the past, steered the nation’s democratic process through challenging terrain—navigating periods of political instability, security threats, and logistical obstacles of staggering scale. That same resilience is needed now, but with an emphasis on swiftness. By nipping this matter in the bud, the Commission will not just draw a line under the present controversy—it will reaffirm the principle that the nation’s electoral referee remains impartial, vigilant, and firmly in command of the field. For 1.4 billion Indians, this reassurance matters deeply. It is what allows them to walk into a polling booth—whether under the sun of Rajasthan, the rain clouds of Kerala, or the snow peaks of Himachal—knowing that their single vote will be counted exactly as it was cast. And when that faith is reaffirmed in moments of doubt, it does more than settle an immediate issue; it strengthens the very foundation of the republic, ensuring that the democratic heartbeat of India remains strong, steady, and beyond question.