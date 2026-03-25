Double Standards?

Israel’s stated objective in the ongoing Middle East conflict—to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons—may appear, at first glance, as a defensible security doctrine. But it rests on a contradiction so stark that it risks collapsing under its own weight. The reality is this: Israel is widely believed to possess a substantial nuclear arsenal, developed outside global oversight and sustained through deliberate ambiguity. Yet it claims the right to unilaterally enforce a nuclear red line against Iran. This is not merely strategic inconsistency; it is the institutionalisation of a global double standard. In a region already defined by distrust and volatility, such asymmetry does not deter escalation—it invites it.

For decades, Israel has operated within a carefully maintained grey zone—neither confirming nor denying its nuclear status, while ensuring that the world understands its capabilities. The Dimona facility has long been at the centre of this shadow architecture, with intelligence assessments and whistleblower accounts consistently pointing to a mature weapons programme dating back to the late 1960s. Crucially, Israel has remained outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and has never subjected its facilities to international inspections. This is not accidental; it is strategic design. Nuclear opacity has allowed Israel to enjoy the benefits of deterrence without the obligations of accountability. And it has done so with tacit acceptance from Western powers, which have effectively normalised an exception that they would deny to others.

Iran, in contrast, is treated not as a nuclear power but as a perpetual suspect. Its programme has been scrutinised, sanctioned, negotiated, and dismantled in cycles that reflect geopolitics as much as non-proliferation concerns. The 2015 nuclear deal was a rare moment of structured restraint, placing verifiable limits on Iran’s enrichment activities. Its collapse in 2018 did not just free Iran from those constraints; it also signalled that compliance offers no guarantee of long-term stability. Since then, Iran has expanded its enrichment capacity, but the leap from enrichment to weaponisation remains significant—and, by most credible assessments, incomplete. The oft-repeated claim that Iran is “weeks away” from a bomb has persisted for decades, less as an intelligence conclusion and more as a political narrative. In reality, Iran appears to be positioning itself at the nuclear threshold—close enough to matter, but not crossing the line.

The larger danger lies not in Iran’s ambitions alone, but in the precedent being reinforced. When the global order signals that nuclear weapons are acceptable for some and unacceptable for others, it does not prevent proliferation—it legitimises it. The logic of deterrence is inherently contagious. If nuclear capability guarantees security for one state, it becomes a rational pursuit for others. This is not theoretical. Countries with advanced technological capacity—South Korea, Japan, even Saudi Arabia—have, at various points, flirted with the idea of developing nuclear options in response to regional threats. The Canberra Commission warned nearly three decades ago that the existence of nuclear weapons in any state would drive their spread. That warning now appears less like caution and more like prophecy. A rules-based order that applies rules selectively is not an order—it is a hierarchy.

What makes the current moment particularly precarious is that the façade of control is beginning to crack. The UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons reflects a growing frustration among non-nuclear states with the entrenched inequities of the system. Yet the treaty remains largely symbolic so long as nuclear-armed states refuse to engage with it. Meanwhile, flashpoints like the targeting of Dimona underscore how quickly nuclear ambiguity can turn into nuclear risk. A single miscalculation—whether through escalation, misinterpretation, or technological failure—could transform a regional conflict into a catastrophe with global consequences. If the objective is truly to prevent nuclear proliferation, then the starting point cannot be selective enforcement. It must be universal accountability. Until nuclear powers, declared or undeclared, are willing to subject themselves to the same standards they demand of others, the world will remain locked in a dangerous illusion: that nuclear stability can be preserved through unequal restraint. History suggests otherwise.