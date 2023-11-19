Distant aspirations?

In a fascinating display of determination and skill, the Indian football team, fondly known as the Blue Tigers, has set the stage for a potential breakthrough in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. With a single goal by Manvir Singh, India recently secured a crucial victory against Kuwait, claiming the second spot thus far in Group A in their first match of the second round of AFC qualification. This achievement is especially noteworthy as India, previously positioned in Pot 2, did not have to go through the initial round, where nine teams faced elimination. The remaining 36 Asian teams have been divided into four groups, and India finds itself in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. The double round-robin format, featuring home and away fixtures, promises intense competition as teams vie for the coveted top spots. Standing at the 99th position, the Indian football team boasts of the second-best rank in the group, with only Qatar ahead at the 61st position. The recent triumph against Kuwait, labelled as an 'away match that felt like home', has instilled confidence in the Indian squad. However, the ultimate challenge lies ahead in the form of Qatar, the defending AFC Asia Cup champions. Set to clash in Bhubaneshwar, the home match against Qatar will be a pivotal moment for India. Qatar, riding high on an 8-1 victory over Afghanistan, poses a formidable obstacle that will certainly test India's mettle. The return fixture in Qatar next June further adds to the anticipation. India will play its both matches against Afghanistan in March 2024. While the win against Kuwait has bolstered India's confidence, there are areas that demand improvement in their gameplay. The control of the ball and the pace of back passes have been identified as some among the many potential areas of refinement. These aspects will be crucial against a dominant team like Qatar, and the encounter serves as a litmus test for India's football prowess. Regardless of the outcome against Qatar, positive results against Kuwait and Afghanistan could propel India into the third round. Notably, a berth in the third round — a milestone the country has never reached in the history of qualifiers — would secure India's qualification for the AFC Asia Cup as well. With the FIFA World Cup qualification still a distant aspiration, it is suggested that India should strategically break down its objectives, aiming first for success in the AFC Asia Cup qualification before eyeing further milestones. If India manages to finish in the top two in the second round, they will progress to the draw for the third round in 2024, where they will compete against other group winners and runners-up. The top two teams from each group in the third round will secure a coveted spot in the 2026 World Cup. Even if India falls short of a top-two finish, there are still chances, albeit in a more complex scenario. The third and fourth-placed teams in the third-round groups will enter the fourth round, setting the stage for a challenging journey towards qualification. To sum up, there is a need to acknowledge the increasing visibility of the Indian football team in recent years. The need for India to seize this opportune moment, raising the standard of its game through dedicated support and coaching, is more paramount than ever. As the dream of FIFA qualification inches closer, the time is ripe for India to make its mark on the international football stage. However, to achieve these lofty aspirations, the Indian football team still needs to cover miles. Not only does the Indian team face a lack of international exposure, financial commitments, high-quality coaching, among other things, but also experiences intense competition. Asia is home to strong footballing nations, and the competition in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is fierce. Teams like Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Australia consistently perform at a high level, making it challenging for India to secure a top spot in the qualifiers. India’s lower ranking also complicates its path a bit. It is high time that shortcomings are removed to help India thrive in what could be called one of the most popular sports across the world.