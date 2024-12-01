Dent in democracy?

The recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections have sparked a heated debate. The Indian National Congress has raised serious allegations about the electoral process. It has claimed that voters were arbitrarily deleted from rolls, over 10,000 names were added in each constituency, and there was an inexplicable surge in voter turnout after polling officially ended. These are grave accusations, indeed, and bring the ECI’s credibility under question. The ECI, however, has dispelled these allegations, insisting that the process was transparent and fair. Irrespective of merit, the INC’s grievances have struck a chord. Beyond political circles, even citizens have come to doubt the sanctity of elections. For a democracy as large and diverse as India, even the faintest suspicion of manipulation can have far-reaching consequences. Public trust in electoral integrity is critical. Any dent in this trust risks weakening the democratic fabric. It is incumbent on the part of the ECI to clear the air around these allegations with utmost clarity possible.

Though it has invited the INC for discussion on this issue, the ECI has also defended the transparency and integrity of the electoral process. The election body has explained that the gap between the 5 PM turnout figures and the final numbers at 11:30 PM was due to procedural priorities. It clarified that presiding officers perform multiple duties at the close of polling before updating data. While this explanation might make sense to those familiar with the technicalities, it does little to address the sense of scepticism among voters. When figures appear inconsistent or unexplained, it feeds into perceptions of unfairness, regardless of whether these perceptions are grounded in reality.

It must be noted that the Congress party’s concerns echo a larger unease with how elections have unfolded in recent times, citing similar issues in the Haryana Assembly polls. The party’s poor showing in Maharashtra—where it won just 16 seats compared to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s overwhelming victory—has added to their sense of grievance. It is easy to dismiss such allegations as a reaction to defeat, but the issues raised, particularly those related to voter roll management and data transparency, cannot be taken lightly and deserve careful examination. The INC and other opposition parties throughout India should also be careful to not trivialise the serious issue by making deliberately false accusations. The sanctity of the election process should rank above petty political narratives. Speaking objectively, the integrity of voter rolls is an ongoing challenge. Allegations of arbitrary deletions and additions are not new, but they point towards the need for greater transparency in how these updates are made.

Political parties and civil society organisations should be more actively involved in the process, ensuring that credible checks and balances are institutionalised at every step. Similarly, the gap between real-time data and final figures needs to be addressed. While the ECI introduced a late-night update system to enhance transparency, it seems to have had the opposite effect in this case. Real-time updates, or at least clearer communication about the reasons for delays, could go a long way in preventing misunderstandings. The role of political parties in this debate cannot be ignored. While the Congress is right to demand answers, its claims must be backed by evidence. Making sweeping allegations without proof risks politicising an issue that should be about strengthening democracy. On the other hand, the BJP and its allies, as the victors, must avoid dismissing these concerns outright. Instead, they should encourage bipartisan efforts to address the flaws in the system. Ultimately, the ECI’s credibility is on the line. As the body tasked with safeguarding India’s democratic processes, it must go beyond defending itself and take proactive steps to address the concerns raised. The review meeting with the Congress on December 3 is a good start, but what happens afterward will determine whether this controversy is resolved or lingers as a stain on the electoral process.