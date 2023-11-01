Dastardly terror

Faith, humanity, and individuality often intersect in complex ways, forcing us to revisit our perceptions of these fundamental concepts. The recent series of devastating blasts targeting Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery, central Kerala, serves as a stark reminder of the perilous consequences that can arise from an individual's misguided interpretation of faith. The horrifying attack, reportedly orchestrated by Dominic Martin, a man whose religious beliefs diverged from the targeted religious group, has left a trail of destruction, claiming innocent lives and injuring dozens. This tragic incident forces us to confront the fact that even in the 21st century, humanity is plagued by the spectre of regression at the hands of hatred and extremism. Dominic Martin, a tenth-grade dropout, has unabashedly claimed responsibility for the heinous attack. His motivation, as he states, stems from his belief that the religious group he once belonged to is "propagating anti-national sentiments." The attack, which resulted in the loss of at least three lives and the injury of over 50 individuals, defies the very essence of every religion or faith, which is grounded in values of peace, compassion, and coexistence. It is important to understand that Jehovah's Witnesses, despite being Christians, hold unique beliefs that distinguish them from the traditional Christian doctrine. They reject the concept of the Holy Trinity, emphasising the absolute unity of God the Father and the subordinate nature of Jesus Christ. These beliefs are rooted in their interpretation of specific biblical passages and their distinctive theological understanding of God and Jesus. While their faith may differ from mainstream Christianity, it does not justify violence against them or any other religious group. The shock and disbelief surrounding this incident stem not only from the act itself but also from the apparent solitary nature of Martin's mission. He has left behind a trail of evidence that indicates meticulous planning, including the use of Improvised Explosive Devices. Experts and security agencies are grappling with the perplexing question of whether Martin acted alone or was part of a wider conspiracy. A Special Investigation Team, alongside the National Investigating Agency and National Security Guard, is diligently working to uncover the secrets behind this tragic event. Regardless of whether this was a lone act or a manifestation of a sinister alliance, these blasts cast a dark shadow on humanity. Acts of violence and terror, fuelled by religious differences, threaten to undo centuries of progress and coexistence. They serve as a stark reminder that our journey toward a more evolved and harmonious society is far from complete. In the wake of the tragedy, another disturbing incident attracted attention. A non-bailable case has been registered against a Union Minister of state under the Indian Penal Code sections 153 and 153A, which pertain to provocation for rioting and promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and other factors that jeopardize social harmony. The minister, without any concrete evidence, attempted to link the blasts with the Muslim community and an international organisation, Hamas. As a society, it is crucial that we reflect on how we respond to such blatant acts of violence. We must collectively refrain from consuming and spreading misinformation, as it can exacerbate tensions and lead to further violence. In our digital age, the rapid spread of unverified information can be as destructive as physical attacks. Media houses also play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion, and they should refrain from sensationalised reporting that inadvertently glorifies the perpetrators of such heinous acts. The person responsible for this terrible attack must be treated as a criminal, subject to the full force of the law. Elevating them to a status of awe or admiration is a disservice to the victims and a dangerous precedent to set. The tragic events in Kalamassery serve as a chilling reminder of the fragility of the intersection between faith, humanity, and individuality. Our progress as a society is at stake when individuals misinterpret faith and resort to violence against those who hold different beliefs. It is our collective responsibility to reject hatred, misinformation, and division, and instead embrace the principles of peace, tolerance, and understanding. Only through such a collective effort can we hope to continue our journey toward a more evolved and harmonious society.