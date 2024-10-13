The crimes unleashed in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, from both sides, are visible to the naked eyes, needing no validation. It is unfortunate that the world is still debating the occurrence of the ‘war crimes’, rather than deliberating upon justice and compensation for the losses—both human and otherwise. The latest UN commission report, led by former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay, has delivered a damning verdict on Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. Accusing Israel of deliberately dismantling Gaza's healthcare system, the commission has termed it a “crime against humanity"—an extermination campaign targeting militants and the very infrastructure that sustains life. The horror stories emerging from Gaza are gut-wrenching, particularly the case of five-year-old Hind Rajab. Trapped in a warzone, Hind made a desperate call for help. It, however, ended tragically when the ambulance sent to rescue her was bombed.



The UN’s findings has implicated Israel’s military tactics. It has also alleged a calculated effort to demolish Gaza’s healthcare facilities, with even children bearing the brunt of the suffering. With hospitals in ruins, medical staff deliberately killed, and ambulances targeted, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is continuously spiralling into a nightmare, or it already has! The commission mixed no words in saying that these actions “inflict conditions of life” that will destroy generations of Palestinians, threatening the survival of the population itself. Such a devastation—pervasive and deliberate—clearly amounts to genocide.

Israel, as anticipated, has been defending these actions by claiming that hospitals and schools are being used as bases by Hamas. Though this argument may have some merit, it does not justify bombing medical facilities or killing those who try to save lives. War, by its nature, is brutal, but deliberately dismantling a society’s healthcare system crosses every red line of international law. Israel’s actions are not just military strikes; they are, in fact, the destruction of a future.

The commission has maintained impartiality by not letting Hamas go scot free. Hamas and other Palestinian groups are also accused of serious war crimes. Israeli hostages held in Gaza have reportedly been subjected to physical and sexual abuse, neglect, and isolation. These abuses must be condemned unequivocally, and the immediate release of hostages should be an urgent priority. However, the scale of destruction inflicted by Israel in Gaza eclipses this aspect of the conflict, leaving behind a trail of civilian casualties, trauma, and devastation that cannot be ignored. As the death toll in Gaza climbs above 42,000, with a healthcare system in shambles, Israel’s refusal to cooperate with UN investigations only deepens the sense of impunity. The systematic abuse of Palestinian detainees, including children, under orders from Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, has painted a dark scenario. The torture, rape, and violence endured by these prisoners reflect the severe human rights violations taking place in the region. While the UN commission has rightly criticised Hamas as well, it is clear that Israel’s military superiority has inflicted disproportionate suffering on Gaza’s civilians. What’s unfolding isn’t just a war but a humanitarian catastrophe, one where the most vulnerable—children and women—are paying the heaviest price. The destruction of Gaza’s healthcare is a collective moral failure, and the world’s silence risks enabling further atrocities.

The world cannot afford to ignore these realities. The systematic targeting of healthcare facilities, the abuse of detainees, and the staggering civilian death toll merit an accountable answer. The international community must act, not with platitudes but with real consequences for those responsible. This war will leave deep scars, but the least that can be done is to ensure that those who have suffered are not forgotten and that justice is pursued relentlessly.