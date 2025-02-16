Cyclic negligence

The tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which killed at least 18 people and injured many more, is yet another grim reminder of how unprepared India’s railway system is for large crowds. The chaos is reported to have unfolded when thousands of people rushed to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. A last-minute platform change announcement, it is alleged, caused panic, and as people tried to move, some slipped while coming down a foot-over bridge, eventually triggering a deadly domino effect. Senior railway officers have refuted the claims of last-minute platform change. Eyewitnesses have described scenes of horror—people trapped, unable to move, some climbing railings in desperation, others crushed underfoot. The station was reportedly littered with abandoned belongings, including shoes, torn bags, etc. Security personnel tried to intervene, but the sheer number of passengers made crowd control nearly impossible.

Despite a considerable loss of life, the response from the authorities followed a predictable pattern. The government quickly announced compensation for the victims’ families and formed an inquiry committee, but critics argue, and rightly so, that this is just damage control. Opposition parties have slammed the government for its failure to prevent such a disaster, calling it another example of gross mismanagement. Some even accused officials of initially downplaying the incident, treating it as a minor inconvenience until the scale of the tragedy became undeniable. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose accused the government of "callously playing with the lives of Indian citizens" and termed the incident "tragic beyond words". Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale said: “We have been seeing images and videos every day of extremely crowded trains going to Prayagraj with Kumbh pilgrims. The sacred Kumbh Mela has been turned into a PR activity by the Modi and Yogi Government." Congress and other parties have demanded the resignation of Union Railways Minister.

The reality is that overcrowding at railway stations, particularly during religious events, is a persistent issue. Indian Railways, despite its vast network and modernisation efforts, has failed to implement effective crowd management strategies. Reports suggest that 1,500 general tickets were being sold every hour, significantly increasing congestion on the platforms. The confusion created by last-minute platform changes only made things worse. Similar disasters have occurred in the past, yet authorities continue to treat them as isolated incidents rather than addressing the root causes. There are clear steps that need to be taken to prevent such tragedies. Officials must be held accountable, and real safety measures need to be implemented, rather than just announcements and inquiries that lead nowhere. Passenger information systems must be improved to avoid last-minute panic, and the unchecked sale of thousands of general tickets per hour needs better regulation. Railways must ensure better coordination of train schedules to prevent overcrowding at specific platforms. Proper queuing systems, adequate waiting areas, and dedicated personnel for crowd control should be standardised at major stations.

Technology can also play a key role in preventing such incidents. AI-powered surveillance systems, real-time crowd monitoring, and automated announcements can help manage large gatherings more efficiently. Increased deployment of railway police and emergency response teams would further help in controlling such situations before they spiral out of control. The New Delhi Railway Station stampede was indeed a result of poor planning and neglect. While the government has expressed condolences and promised investigations, the real test lies in whether it will take concrete steps to ensure such disasters do not happen again. The lives lost should be a wake-up call to finally fix a broken system before more innocent people pay the price. Public transport, especially during peak travel times, needs a fundamental shift in planning, infrastructure, and management. Otherwise, the cycle of negligence and tragedy will continue.