Cumulative layer of crimes

In a poignant reflection of the complex dynamics characterising Indian society, the recently released annual data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2022 serves as a stark reminder of the multifaceted challenges that the country’s diverse population grapples with. NCRB’s Annual Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) report for the year 2022, alongside the Crime in India report, paints a disconcerting picture of a nation grappling with socio-economic distress and rising crime rates. The staggering revelation that the total number of registered suicides in the country reached 1.7 lakh, marking a 4.2 per cent increase from the previous year, should serve as a stark wake-up call. What is particularly distressing is that nearly one-third of these tragic cases involved daily wage earners, agricultural labourers, and farmers. This grim reality underscores the acute socio-economic vulnerability faced by these segments of the population. Equally disconcerting is the fact that 9.6 per cent of overall suicides were among self-employed or salaried individuals, while 9.2 per cent were among the unemployed. This dispels the notion that socio-economic and personal distress is confined to a specific demographic; instead, it is a pervasive issue that haunts both the employed and unemployed youth of the nation. Moreover, the surge in reported crimes against women is deeply troubling. In 2022, approximately 4.5 lakh cases of crime against women were registered, reflecting a 4 per cent increase from the previous year. The prevalence of crimes categorised under 'Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives' (31.4 per cent), 'Kidnapping & Abduction of Women' (19.2 per cent), and 'Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty' (18.7 per cent) is particularly alarming. The fact that over half of the women who committed suicide were homemakers underscores the negative impact of limited education and employment opportunities for women. Shockingly, Delhi leads the list of crime against women among 19 metropolitan cities, with 1,204 reported rape cases and 2,002 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty. This surge is occurring against a backdrop of a decline in overall cases and the crime rate, raising questions about the safety of women in society. Traditionally marginalised communities, especially the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, continue to bear the brunt of crimes and atrocities. States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana have witnessed a distressing increase in crimes committed against these vulnerable populations. Children, too, are not spared, facing crimes ranging from kidnapping to human trafficking and sexual offenses. The unrelenting increase in crimes against these vulnerable populations signals a dual failure — the failure of the state to ensure the safety and rightful existence of people from lower socio-economic strata and the deteriorating nature of Indian society itself. The stark economic inequalities among populations are exacerbated by deep social divides, demanding urgent attention and comprehensive action. Another pressing concern highlighted by the NCRB report is the surge in tech-enabled cybercrimes. The reporting of cybercrime increased by a significant 24.4 per cent from 2021 to 2022, reaching 65,893 cases. This necessitates swift and innovative measures to curb the rising menace of cybercrimes, reflecting the evolving nature of criminal activities in the digital age. Indian policymakers and lawmakers must take heed of these alarming statistics and chart a course towards imaginative and effective methods to control and prevent crimes in the country. It is imperative to create a safe and sound ecosystem where all citizens of India can live without fear, irrespective of the segment of society they belong to. The need of the hour is not just to take reactive measures but a proactive and holistic approach that addresses the root causes of socio-economic distress and ensures the safety and well-being of all citizens. Only then can we hope to build a society that is truly just, inclusive, and secure for everyone.