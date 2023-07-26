Crossing the line?

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted her ‘offences’ and agreed to the sanctions put forth by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Consequently, she faces a two-match suspension, alongside 75 per cent fine on the match fee. The reprimand against Harmanpreet Kaur consists of two offences. Firstly, the Level 1 offence pertaining to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match" attracted a 25 percent of her match fee and one demerit point on her disciplinary record. Secondly, the Level 2 offence relating to her venting out frustration on the field attracted a 50 per cent fine on match fee with three demerit points. The fact that Harmanpreet Kaur not just smashed her bat on the stumps in the “heat of the moment”, but also consciously stood her ground during the post-match ceremony, shows that she had to make a point, and she did. All throughout, she knew what she was doing and the possible consequences. While certain retired Indian players came out harshly against Kaur, the India captain received support from her teammates, particularly vice-captain Smriti Mandhana who indicated towards similar occurrences in men’s cricket and dismissed it as a part and parcel of the game. Reflecting on her teammate, she highlighted how badly Harmanpreet Kaur wants to win for India. But does the passion for making India win serves as a licence to go against the spirit of the game? Certainly not. Harmanpreet Kaur’s behaviour undoubtedly violated the code of conduct, and was against the spirit of the game. Irrespective of her intentions, she breached the code of conduct and agreed to the reprimand without any resistance. However, it might be completely inappropriate to place the burden of “seniority”, “role modelling”, and gentle(wo)manship on her while arguing that she should not have behaved in such a manner. Harmanpreet Kaur did what she did for a cause, at least in her own conviction. Codes and precedents are often broken in registering protests against inadequacies in the system. At best, Harmanpreet Kaur can be criticised for her inappropriate sportsmanship, but not for misguiding younger players and defaming the Indian cricket. As an individual, Harmanpreet Kaur has been an aggressive self, and her expressions are mostly blunt and unfiltered. From lashing out on a non-striker during her iconic 171-run knock to throwing her heart out in crucial matches, Kaur has maintained the aggressive persona she possesses. With the same aggression, she has contributed immensely to bringing unprecedented repute to Indian women’s cricket. Now, lines of acceptability are being drawn. Some feel that smashing the bat on stumps was a bit acceptable, some believe even her quip at the post-match presentation was ‘bearable’, but many believe that her exchange with Nigar Sultana while holding the trophy was completely ‘unacceptable.’ Which of these subjective lines of acceptability should one adhere to? There are no clear answers to this question. The fact is that parameters for reprimand are objectively defined, and Kaur has paid the price she deserved. Many senior cricketers, including the ones who are adored globally for having walked back to pavilion on numerous instances without a gesture of resistance — even when they were fully convinced that the decisions were outright incorrect — have rightly refrained from castigating Kaur. Cricket has transformed. Responses on and off the field are now more spontaneous, and the trend of adhering to strictly imposed protocols and unwarranted hierarchies has changed a great deal. Stars and even newcomers arguing with umpires and crossing levels of sledging against opponents have become commonplace. One doesn’t have to go much far. Indian players who have made justified aggression a part of their cricketing journey are adored like kings. Irrespective of what boundaries did Kaur cross or not cross, it has to be admitted that there is a wide difference in acceptability of aggression in men’s and women’s cricket. Very recently, Indian men’s cricket debutants were caught on mikes hurling expletives against the opposition players for seemingly trivial reasons. What followed was not a disciplinary action, but a flood of ‘The Boyz’ memes on social media. Harmanpreet Kaur deserved the match fine and suspension. But she doesn’t deserve to be blamed for defaming Indian cricket and misleading youngsters. As a sportsperson, she should be allowed to reflect upon herself and draw the line where she wishes. The subjective lines of morality and decency, if drawn by one and all, will only lead to inconclusiveness and injustice. Kaur is in charge of things presently, and she has been rightly trusted to lead Indian cricket to new heights.