Crime & impunity

The recent incident in Pune, where a 17-year-old crashed his Porsche into a motorbike, killing two IT professionals on the spot, has sparked national outrage. The lenient response from the Juvenile Justice Board—mandating the teen to write a 300-word essay on accidents, work with traffic police for 15 days, and undergo counselling for his drinking—has been widely condemned. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised strong action, questioning the Juvenile Justice Board's decision and stressing the need for harsher penalties given the severity of the crime.



The accident had occurred in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, where the teen, allegedly drunk, drove his high-end car into Ashwini and Aneesh, who were returning from a get-together. The public's anger has been palpable on account of the apparent impunity with which the crime was handled initially.

The minor, son of a prominent Pune realtor, was seen drinking with friends hours before the crash. This underage drinking at local bars, despite the legal drinking age in Maharashtra being 25, goes on to show a systemic failure in law enforcement and regulatory practices. The police have duly arrested the bar owners for their negligence, but the deeper issue lies unaddressed. Use of money, power, influence, and inheritance to bypass laws and protocols is not an oddity in highly unequal Indian society. It is rather a norm. Such reckless behaviour comes under heated debate only when damage is already done. Misuse of power and influence is, in fact, a global trend—manifested in varied geographies on a differential basis. It will take prolonged effort from concerned authorities and institutions to amend societal norms and plug legal loopholes that allow such incidents to occur.

The police have appealed to the District Court, seeking permission to try the teen as an adult. The delay in this decision has only fuelled the public's frustration and distrust in the justice system. Pune Police Commissioner has claimed that they are building a "watertight case" against the teen to ensure justice is served in true spirit. Meanwhile, the political triggers are also set alight, with Uddhav Thackeray’s camp ramping up its criticism.

The post-accident developments are a reflection of a broader societal issue—the preferential treatment that is often extended to the wealthy and influential. This case also shines a spotlight on the various enablers of such tragedies. The authorities allowed the luxury car to be driven without proper registration or licence plates. Establishments served alcohol to minors, flouting legal age restrictions. The initial leniency from the Juvenile Justice Board added insult to injury, trivialising the gravity of the crime and the loss of lives.

Officials from the Maharashtra government have outlined steps to prevent such incidents, including stricter enforcement of regulations in pubs and increased drunk driving checks. It is unclear why this much-needed realisation has dawned upon the authorities so late! Furthermore, the broader societal issue is a culture of impunity and a justice system that often fails to hold the powerful accountable. The families of Ashwini and Aneesh have been vocal in their criticism of the swift bail and lenient punishment, describing the incident as "murder, not an accident." Their grief and anger resonate with many, who see this case as a microcosm of a larger systemic failure.

Eventually, the decision of the District Court on whether to try the minor as an adult will be a litmus test for the Indian justice system. It is an opportunity to reaffirm that justice is not a privilege reserved for the powerful but a right guaranteed to all. This tragic incident should prompt a meaningful course-correction, ensuring that such preventable deaths do not continue to plague Indian society.