Crackers with Conscience

Every October, Delhi becomes a theatre of contradictions. The air turns dense, the warnings return, and the same debate resurfaces — can celebration coexist with responsibility? The city, smothered by smoke from stubble fires and exhaust fumes, braces for Diwali with both anticipation and dread. Amid this cycle of joy and suffocation, the Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow the sale and use of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region feels like a breath of cautious optimism. It is not a rollback of environmental concern, nor an unthinking concession to populism. It is, instead, an attempt at equilibrium — a recognition that public policy must be both compassionate and credible to succeed. The bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai has chosen to take the path of moderation, balancing the right to celebrate with the obligation to protect the environment. The verdict underscores that the purpose of law is not merely to prohibit but to persuade — to steer behaviour, not stifle it. The challenge, as the Chief Justice put it succinctly, is to celebrate in moderation “without compromising with the environment.”

The order’s pragmatism lies in its acknowledgement that previous blanket bans have achieved little in terms of measurable improvement. Delhi’s air, already among the most polluted in the world, did not become cleaner after years of complete prohibitions on firecrackers. On the contrary, smuggling of conventional, high-emission crackers surged, undercutting the very intent of the restrictions. Data from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revealed that air quality remained largely unchanged since 2018, except during the pandemic lockdown when industrial and vehicular activities came to a halt. A ban that citizens view as arbitrary invites evasion, not adherence. The Court, therefore, has chosen a more sustainable approach — permitting the controlled use of green crackers while imposing precise limits on sale and timing. From October 18 to 21, only certified green firecrackers bearing QR codes can be sold, and bursting will be allowed during narrow two-hour windows: 6–7 AM and 8–10 PM on the eve and day of Diwali. These conditions aim to channel festivity, not stifle it, and to encourage citizens to take ownership of their environment rather than view the law as an adversary. The emphasis on eco-friendly crackers developed by NEERI, which reduce emissions by up to 30 per cent, is not a token gesture but a reminder that scientific innovation can preserve tradition while mitigating harm.

This decision also reflects a broader philosophical shift in India’s environmental governance — from reaction to reform. The Court has not merely spoken of compliance; it has laid out a blueprint for accountability. No e-commerce platforms will be allowed to sell crackers; only licensed physical vendors can operate, under police supervision. Patrolling teams will ensure that only green crackers are sold, and any violation will invite immediate suspension of licences. This is how environmental law must function — not through sweeping bans that ignore ground realities, but through enforceable frameworks that promote responsibility. The order also implicitly calls for a shift in civic mindset. Pollution does not descend on the city from the heavens; it is the product of everyday indifference. The Court’s calibrated allowance offers citizens a test of maturity — to celebrate consciously, to make joy sustainable. If Delhi’s air remains breathable this Diwali, it will be because people chose restraint over recklessness. Festivals are living traditions; they evolve, and it is time that Diwali evolved into one of light without haze. The Supreme Court’s decision, then, is more than a legal ruling — it is an invitation to India to prove that culture and conscience can indeed coexist. The lamps that illuminate homes this year should also light a path toward responsibility — where the festival’s glow does not dim the very air that sustains us all.