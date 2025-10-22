Crackers, Crops and Chaos

The irony of Delhi’s Diwali grows darker with each passing year. The festival of lights, meant to celebrate victory over darkness, now ends in a choking shroud of grey. This Tuesday, Delhi recorded its worst post-Diwali air quality in four years, with PM2.5 concentrations peaking at an alarming 675 micrograms per cubic metre—a figure over ten times the safe limit. Fireworks that once symbolised joy and renewal have become the sparks that ignite a toxic fog of negligence, politics, and apathy. By Tuesday morning, the city was wrapped in a thick haze, its skyline reduced to silhouettes of sorrow. The Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed into the “red zone”, the air acrid with sulphur and soot. Hourly readings through the night revealed little reprieve—AQI levels hovered well above 350 even past noon. Hospitals braced for an influx of patients wheezing for breath, while emergency calls poured into fire control rooms. Yet, amid the crisis, what echoed louder than sirens was political noise. The BJP-led Delhi government blamed stubble burning in AAP-ruled Punjab, while the AAP accused the Centre of failing to ensure artificial rain and regulate firecracker use. Both found comfort in scapegoating, neither in accountability. Environmental policy was reduced once again to a regional blame game, where facts suffocated under layers of partisan rhetoric as thick as Delhi’s smog.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data leaves little room for complacency. The city’s 24-hour average AQI on Diwali stood at 345, higher than last year’s 330 and significantly worse than 2023’s relatively clean 218. Hourly PM2.5 concentrations—microscopic particles that burrow deep into the lungs and bloodstream—spiked to levels the World Health Organisation defines as “hazardous.” Children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments are the first casualties of this invisible war, yet the outrage remains seasonal, disappearing with the smog itself. Delhi’s Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, insisted that the pollution spike was “marginal”—an 11-point rise from Diwali night to the following morning. He added that every religion has the right to celebrate festivals, subtly defending the tradition of bursting crackers. This moral relativism, cloaked in cultural sentiment, ignores a harsher truth: the right to breathe clean air is as sacred as the right to celebrate. The AAP, for its part, accused the BJP of failing to enforce Supreme Court guidelines limiting firecracker use to two hours (8 pm to 10 pm). Yet, the evidence is visible across the city—fireworks continued well past midnight, as smoke curled above unpoliced neighbourhoods. Delhi Police registered over 100 cases of violation and 50 for illegal sales, but enforcement has long been an annual ritual of tokenism. When rules become suggestions, pollution becomes destiny. Firecracker sales, meanwhile, touched ₹500 crore, with traders reporting a 40 per cent rise from last year. The Sadar Bazar Association recorded brisk business, proof that economic enthusiasm often outpaces environmental caution. While Delhi Fire Services reported a decline in emergency calls—269 compared to last year’s 318—the city’s hospitals told another story: more than 250 burn injuries, with 129 at Safdarjung Hospital alone. For many, the price of celebration was measured not in rupees but in wounds and breathlessness. It would be simplistic, however, to place the blame solely on crackers. The pollution cocktail that poisons Delhi each winter is brewed from multiple ingredients—stubble burning, vehicular emissions, industrial smoke, construction dust, and thermal inversions that trap pollutants near the surface. But the post-Diwali spike is an avoidable wound, a self-inflicted injury on a body already gasping for oxygen. The Supreme Court’s allowance for “green firecrackers” was meant to balance faith with responsibility, not serve as a free pass to relapse into old habits.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed the “radiance and brilliance” of Diwali, calling it unique and joyous. Yet her government’s actions—limited to appeals and press conferences—hardly match that optimism. The failure to conduct artificial rain, as proposed, underscores the absence of both urgency and coordination. The BJP’s counter-claims against Punjab’s stubble burning may hold partial truth, but they do not absolve Delhi of its own administrative inertia. The capital, after all, is not merely a victim of winds from neighbouring states; it is a contributor to its own crisis. The political theatre that unfolds each November—BJP versus AAP, Centre versus State—has become as predictable as the smog itself. Meanwhile, Delhiites are left coughing through a haze of unkept promises. The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched with fanfare in 2019, aimed to reduce particulate matter by 20 to 30 per cent by 2024. Yet, the air tells a different story: no sustained improvement, no meaningful deterrent, no collective accountability. Every year, Delhi forgets what it just endured. As winter deepens, headlines fade, air purifiers hum, and normalcy returns like a compromise. But one fact remains constant—no festival, however sacred, can justify an assault on public health.

The right to celebrate must coexist with the duty to preserve. This year’s post-Diwali haze is not just a weather event; it is a moral mirror. It reflects a society that lights lamps for victory but refuses to confront its own darkness—the darkness of denial, delay, and divided responsibility. Until Delhi learns to celebrate without suffocating, Diwali will remain both a festival of lights and a tragedy of lungs.