Costly negligence

The recent inspections conducted by the Food Safety Department of Telangana have revealed a concerning state of hygiene in many restaurants across Hyderabad. On May 23, officials visited the Madhapur area, where they found numerous violations at The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular chain from Bengaluru. Among the infractions were expired and mislabelled food items, including 100 kg of urad dal that expired in March 2024, and 10 kg of curds and 8 litres of milk also past their expiry dates. Additionally, improperly labelled raw rice and white lobia were seized, along with unlabelled jaggery. The lack of Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and improper waste management were also reported. On the same day, the Baahubali Kitchen in the area faced similar scrutiny, with violations including the use of synthetic food colours, a heavy cockroach infestation, and unhygienic kitchen conditions. The absence of Medical Fitness Certificates and an undisplayed FSSAI License added to the infractions. Prior inspections in Banjara Hills and Somajiguda uncovered multiple violations at various food joints, indicating a widespread issue across the city.



Neither the raids by FSSAI nor the revelations of unhygienic conditions at the eateries in the state are new. Not long ago, the task force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at Sarath City Mall, Hyderabad, and uncovered several violations at four eateries. Violations ranging from expired food products to storing meat with vegetarian products together were found at Jubilee Hills as well. Reassuringly, the inspections by FSSAI have been a routine phenomenon, but unfortunately, very little deterrence seems to have been created, as food safety and hygiene violations keep coming. For roadside eateries and restaurants with high footfall, the hygiene risks are exacerbated by factors such as high temperatures, prolonged food storage, limited water supply, and minimal kitchen oversight. The involvement of food delivery apps adds to the complexity, making the dining experience even more precarious for consumers.

Upon inspection, a Food Safety Officer (FSO) drafts a report and, if necessary, collects samples for testing at the State Food Laboratory. Minor violations result in an improvement notice with a compliance window, while major offences can lead to adjudication and significant penalties. For severe infractions warranting imprisonment, the case is referred to higher authorities for further action.

Efforts to improve hygiene standards include identifying kitchen supervisors and providing sanitation training, in collaboration with the National Restaurant Association of India. Monthly awareness sessions are conducted for numerous restaurants and street food vendors, focusing on proper hygiene practices. However, the scale of the problem far exceeds these measures. With a vast number of eateries and a limited force of food safety officials in Hyderabad, effective monitoring remains a significant challenge.

In metropolitan cities, owing to a huge working population and affordability factor, dining out becomes an obvious choice for many. It is, in fact, part and parcel of urban lifestyle. In almost all regions of the country where corporate lifestyle is dominant, the food business has shown immense potential. As this promising business flourishes unhindered on the plank of profitability, the need for balancing profit with public safety should be accorded utmost important. Most of the hygiene issues result due to ignorance or negligence, which is clearly avoidable — particularly when at stake is people’s life and wellbeing.

The importance of maintaining hygiene cannot be overstated. For food business operators, providing clean and safe food is crucial for long-term success. Customers who fall ill due to poor hygiene are unlikely to return. While maintaining hygiene standards incurs costs, the price of neglecting them is significantly higher. The revelations from the recent inspections serve as a wake-up call for both the food industry and regulatory bodies. A comprehensive approach is essential to ensure the safety and well-being of consumers. This involves not only strict enforcement of regulations but also extensive education and support for food handlers.

