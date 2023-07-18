Continuum of change

Just like life, sports embody change and are defined by a series of principles and never-changing rules. The present and past, both in sports and life, are so closely knit that it is difficult to alienate one from the other. This is where change and continuum exist in perfect harmony with each other. The crowning of new Wimbledon champions is very refreshing, and yet reminiscent of a near two-decade past — only the protagonists have changed, and old ones now seem to be assuming the side roles. It was almost clear that the world of tennis, with the departure of the legends like Roger Federer and Serena Williams, and other greats like Nadal and Djokovic heading towards their dusk, would undergo a change. But the manner in which the change has manifested in Wimbledon is truly awe-inspiring. For the men’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz, there could not have been a more apt route to ascension than to defeat the record 23-time Major winner Novak Djokovic. To be a true champion, one has to defeat an uncontested champion. All-time great Roger Federer had to beat Pete Sampras two decades back, Nadal had to trump over Federer, and Djokovic had to rein over both Nadal and Federer to assert his supremacy. Nobody walked down an unobstructed lane. In each generation, there have been obstacles — making the emergence of new stars on the firmament of tennis look even more attractive. It was meant to be a race, rather than a convenient walk. However, Alcaraz from Spain, who is compared by many with another legendary Spaniard Rafael Nadal, is a hero in his own right. As he entered the Wimbledon contest, the reigning US Open champion was already ranked number one. A couple of months ago, in the semi-finals of the French Open, despite giving an electrifying performance, he could not withstand the formidable force that Djokovic is. Against this background, the flavour of the Wimbledon final contest between Alcaraz and Djokovic was enhanced manifold. This time around, Alcaraz wouldn’t allow the pressure to let him down. Apart from the title, contests like these justify the champion’s tag. Despite the brilliance shown by Alcaraz on the court, it will be too early to proclaim him the successor of the likes of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. His resilience and longevity is yet to be tested. Afterall, the sensational emergence of new stars in Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev somewhat took a backseat after initial success. It takes a different clay, or perhaps metal, or flesh and bones without metaphors, to carve out geniuses like Nadal, Djokovic and Federer. One may argue, and rightly so, that a beginning is made at some point in time. Alcaraz, born at a time when Federer and Nadal had already started peaking, has a long way to go. But the grit and gumption he showed against Djokovic on Sunday must have made the Serbian himself proud. No less fascinating was the triumph of 24-year-old unseeded Markéta Vondroušová against the sensational favourite Ons Jabeur in women’s singles final on Saturday. Markéta has become the first unseeded Wimbledon women’s singles champion in the Open Era. The calm but crafty left-handed genius is an underrated reckoning force in women’s tennis. Back in 2019, another promising female tennis star Ashleigh Barty had handed over an easy defeat to Markéta in the French Open final. The Czech, it seems, learned her lessons well and delivered in Wimbledon. Sport runs in her blood and genes, the reflection of which can be seen on the many inspirational and symbolic tattoos decorating her arms. There are many promising names in women’s tennis vying for the spot left by the retirement of all-time great Serena Williams, Markéta has made it clear that hers is one of those names. The tennis lovers who saw the making of Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, among others, can never part themselves from the timeless history these stars have written. But it must be believed that history repeats itself, and often in a more fascinating manner than in the past. As the landscape of tennis is up for a transformation, it is befitting that we cherish the signs of change. Of course, we have some of the legends who still have a lot of tennis left in them. They will anchor the change with a sense of pride.

