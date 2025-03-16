Consequential Onslaught

The fresh US airstrikes on Yemen have reignited tensions in the region, killing at least 31 people and injuring over 100, according to the Houthi-run health ministry. The attacks, ordered by President Donald Trump, targeted the Houthis in response to their repeated strikes on shipping in the Red Sea. Trump declared that the US would continue using overwhelming force until its objectives were met. He has issued a stark warning to the Houthis and their backer, Iran.

Residents of Yemen have described the bombings as devastating. The Houthis called the attacks a war crime and vowed to escalate their own military response. Iran condemned the US strikes, accusing Washington of hypocrisy and aggression while defending its support for the Houthis. The conflict has drawn sharp international reactions, with Russia urging diplomacy and the US emphasising that further Houthi attacks on American and allied interests would not be tolerated. The Houthis have been attacking commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023. They claim these assaults are in solidarity with Palestinians, but the US and its allies view them as a major threat to global trade and security. It may be recalled that the US administration recently reclassified the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation, restricting any US dealings with the group. This move has complicated diplomatic efforts and drawn criticism from humanitarian organisations, who argue that it could hinder the delivery of essential aid to Yemeni civilians.

The escalation has also further strained US-Iran relations, with Trump warning Tehran to stop supporting the Houthis or face serious consequences. Iran, in turn, dismissed US demands, stating that it would not be dictated to by Washington. This ongoing tension is raising fears of a broader regional conflict, as the involvement of Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon could further destabilise the Middle East. The situation is also impacting global commerce, as many major shipping companies have rerouted vessels away from the Red Sea, taking longer and more expensive routes around Africa to avoid potential attacks. The strikes mark one of the severe US military operations in the Middle East under Trump's administration. American officials indicated that this campaign could continue for weeks, with more strikes planned if the Houthis persist in their attacks. Despite previous US and UK military responses, the Houthis remain defiant. They have reportedly strengthened their missile and drone capabilities, raising concerns about further escalation.

As the conflict unfolds, civilians in Yemen remain caught in the crossfire. The country has already endured years of war, famine, and humanitarian crises, with millions relying on international aid for survival. While the US argues that its actions are necessary to protect international shipping and deter future attacks, critics argue that more military intervention will only deepen the suffering of ordinary Yemenis. Aid agencies warn that any disruption in humanitarian operations could lead to catastrophic consequences for the already vulnerable population. It remains to be seen whether this latest escalation will lead to a broader regional conflict or if diplomatic efforts will eventually take precedence over military force. The coming days will likely determine whether the crisis can be contained or if it will spiral into yet another prolonged war in the Middle East.