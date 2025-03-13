Connecting…

The partnership between Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) and Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink broadband services to India marks a major shift in the country’s telecom landscape. What makes this deal so interesting is that both Jio and Airtel, who are now collaborating with Starlink, had earlier virtually opposed its entry into India. They had insisted that satellite spectrum should be auctioned like traditional telecom airwaves rather than allocated administratively. But after months of regulatory back-and-forth, they have now aligned with SpaceX, turning a former competitor into an ally. Starlink has been struggling to get approval in India, facing resistance from the government and telecom giants. Elon Musk himself expressed frustration at the delays, questioning why Starlink was finding it so difficult to enter the Indian market. Yet now, Jio and Airtel have embraced Starlink, with Jio even planning to sell Starlink equipment through its retail stores. The big question is: what changed with the deal?

For Jio, this deal is about expanding its reach into rural and remote areas where fibre broadband is difficult and expensive to deploy. Starlink’s low Earth orbit satellites make it possible to bring high-speed internet to regions that have long struggled with connectivity. The same logic applies to Airtel, which has its own stake in OneWeb, a rival satellite internet provider. Partnering with SpaceX allows both telecom giants to hedge their bets while ensuring they stay ahead in the evolving broadband market.

Despite these high-profile deals, Starlink’s entry into India is still not a done deal. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is debating how long to allocate satellite broadband spectrum. While Starlink wants a 20-year permit, the government is considering a five-year license instead, to reassess the market before making a long-term commitment. The shorter timeline makes sense from a regulatory perspective, as it allows India to tweak pricing and policies based on market demand. The competition in India’s broadband sector is about to heat up. With Jio and Airtel both partnering with Starlink, there will be a push to make satellite internet more affordable and accessible. Jio, in particular, could use its vast retail network to quickly expand Starlink’s presence, giving it an advantage over Airtel. Pricing will also play a crucial role—satellite internet is typically expensive, and if Jio and Airtel can make it competitive with fibre broadband, it could be a game-changer.

Beyond business competition, this development is part of India’s broader push for digital inclusion. The government is keen to expand internet access to rural areas, support AI-driven businesses, and boost economic growth through better connectivity. According to KPMG, India’s satellite communication market is expected to grow tenfold to USD 25 billion by 2028. Deals like these aren’t just about profits; they are shaping the future of India’s digital economy. Starlink’s transition from an outsider facing resistance to a key player collaborating with India’s biggest telecom companies is a fascinating shift. It shows how business rivalries can turn into partnerships when interests align. As regulatory approvals move forward, India could be on the verge of a new era of connectivity because traditional telecom players and satellite broadband providers will work together to create a truly connected nation, in the true sense of the word.