Conflict And Climate

War rarely confines itself to battlefields. It seeps into the air people breathe, the water they drink, and the soil that feeds them. The reported emergence of “black rain” over parts of Tehran, following coordinated strikes on oil facilities by the United States and Israel, is a stark illustration of this spillover. When fuel depots burn incompletely, they do not simply vanish into smoke; they release a cocktail of soot, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and other pollutants that linger in the atmosphere. When rain falls through this toxic haze, it becomes a carrier, pulling down the debris of war and redistributing it across land and water. The spectacle may appear unusual, even apocalyptic, but it is rooted in a grim scientific logic: conflict intensifies environmental damage in ways that are both immediate and enduring.



History offers uncomfortable precedents. The “black rain” that followed the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 was one of the earliest documented cases of rainwater turning toxic due to suspended particles and radioactive debris. Decades later, during the Gulf War, burning oil wells in Kuwait turned the skies opaque and rainfall contaminated. Even outside direct conflict, large-scale environmental degradation—such as the biomass fires that darkened skies over São Paulo in 2019—has produced similar effects. These episodes reveal a pattern: when human activity releases vast quantities of pollutants into the atmosphere, rain becomes a mechanism of return. It gathers what we emit and delivers it back, often in more concentrated and harmful forms. Tehran’s experience is therefore not an anomaly but part of a recurring cycle in which industrial combustion and conflict converge to poison the environment.

The science behind black rain is neither mysterious nor reassuring. When oil and other fuels burn, they emit sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, and microscopic soot particles. These substances mix with moisture in the atmosphere, undergoing chemical reactions that produce sulfuric and nitric acids. Clouds effectively become laboratories of toxicity, and raindrops act as carriers, absorbing pollutants as they fall. In some cases, winds transport these contaminated clouds over long distances, spreading the impact far beyond the original site of combustion. Rain, in this sense, behaves less like a cleansing force and more like a delivery system, sweeping toxins from the sky and depositing them onto the Earth’s surface. What descends is not just water, but a diluted form of industrial and wartime waste.

The consequences of such rainfall extend deep into ecological systems. When acidic precipitation reaches the ground, it alters soil chemistry, stripping away essential nutrients such as calcium and magnesium while mobilising toxic metals like aluminium and mercury. This weakens plant life, disrupts microbial activity, and reduces agricultural productivity. Crops that depend on balanced soil conditions become vulnerable, and the long-term fertility of land is compromised. The damage does not stop at the surface. Polluted runoff carries these acids into rivers, lakes, and groundwater, lowering pH levels and threatening aquatic life. Many species cannot survive even slight changes in acidity, and their disappearance can trigger cascading effects throughout the food chain. What begins as a chemical reaction in the atmosphere can thus culminate in the degradation of entire ecosystems, altering landscapes in ways that are difficult to reverse.

Human health, inevitably, becomes part of this chain reaction. The same pollutants that form black rain also linger in the air as fine particulate matter, entering the lungs and bloodstream with every breath. Exposure can irritate airways, aggravate asthma, and increase the risk of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. The elderly, children, and those with pre-existing illnesses are especially vulnerable, but the risks extend to broader populations over time. Contaminated water and soil introduce another layer of danger, as heavy metals and toxins find their way into food systems and drinking supplies. Skin and eye irritation from direct exposure may be the most visible effects, but the more insidious damage lies in long-term health outcomes, including heightened risks of heart disease and certain cancers. In this way, the environmental fallout of conflict becomes a public health crisis, unfolding quietly but persistently.

What makes the events in Tehran particularly unsettling is not just the immediate damage, but the reminder they offer about the interconnectedness of war and environment. Modern conflicts are often assessed in terms of strategic gains or geopolitical shifts, yet their ecological costs are rarely accounted for with the same urgency. Black rain is a visible manifestation of these hidden costs—a signal that the consequences of war extend far beyond infrastructure and casualties. It underscores a broader truth: environmental systems do not recognise political boundaries, and the damage inflicted in one region can ripple outward in unpredictable ways. If there is a lesson to be drawn, it is that the price of conflict is not only measured in lives lost or territories contested, but also in the slow, often invisible degradation of the natural systems that sustain life itself.