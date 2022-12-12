Compromise with safety?

Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is facing heavy backlash from opposition parties for allegedly diverting vehicles procured from the Nirbhaya Fund to provide security to MLAs and MPs of the state. As suggested by newspaper reports, this is an obvious case of neglect of the safety and security of women in the state. The Nirbhaya Fund, instituted in 2013 after a gruesome rape crime that shook the conscience of the entire nation, is aimed at fighting crimes against women. As per an Indian Express report, in June this year, the Mumbai Police had procured 220 Boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar bikes and 200 Activas under this fund. Of these vehicles, the Motor Transport Department of the Mumbai Police took 47 Boleros to provide Y-Plus security cover to MPs and MLAs of the Shinde faction. Y-plus security cover comprises the deployment of five police officers and a police vehicle (Bolero in this case) for escort purposes. It can be easily recalled that the majority of rebel MLAs had broken away from the Uddhav Thackeray faction to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. These lawmakers had been provided security cover initially to ensure their safety. Now, it is ironic that even after the Eknath Shinde faction has ruled the state for months, the need for security remains, and that too at one of the highest levels. The provision of such high-level security to MLAs in such large numbers is unusual. But if the state, for reasons best known to it, decided to provide Y-Plus security to its MLAs and MPs, then it should not have come at the cost of compromising the safety and security of women. Successive NCRB reports show that there has been no let-up in the incidents of crime against women. Furthermore, the numbers presented by such reports are still a case of under-reporting. Against this background, the Maharashtra government's act appears paradoxical. The question of whether MLAs and MPs should be provided such high levels of security for political reasons is secondary. The larger question is on what basis the government diluted the security of women. It may be noted here that the police stations in the state are already reported to have a shortage of vehicles, which makes it difficult for them to deal with even general crimes. Vehicles allotted under the Nirbhaya Fund could lead to an improvement in the situation — enabling a capacity for proper patrolling and other things. But by snatching away from the little that was there, the Mumbai police has shown how much priority it accords to women's safety. This reflects a twin problem — the perennial problem of infrastructural and logistical shortcomings in the police stations, and a lackadaisical approach towards dealing with crimes against women. While 17 of the 47 Boleros were returned to the police stations from where they were taken, 30 Boleros still continue to be deployed for the security of lawmakers. The political outrage by the opposition parties on the issue was a certain thing. While some have raised questions about the diversion of funds meant to secure women's safety, others have questioned the need for security provisioning to 'breakaway' MLAs. The issue, it appears, is not going to die down anytime soon. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has said in the clearest terms that the Shinde government would have to face protests if the vehicles are not deployed for the purpose for which they were acquired. Another legislator from the same party was curious to know who ordered the diversion of vehicles. The concerned authorities should come out with clear-cut answers. They should, in the first place, return the vehicles back to the police stations from where they were taken. The Shinde government should receive the criticisms positively, and make efforts to quell the anger of opposition parties. The present row also points towards a deeper problem — that of infrastructural and logistical inadequacies in the system. The government must step up to stem the rot.

