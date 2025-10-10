Common Prosperity

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to India has underlined a powerful message — that the United Kingdom’s global ambitions, in a post-Brexit world, are increasingly linked with India’s rise as an economic and innovation powerhouse. His two-day trade mission, which concluded in Mumbai after wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, produced outcomes that went far beyond ceremonial diplomacy. Starmer announced that UK companies had confirmed £3.6 billion worth of investments across artificial intelligence, fintech, and technology sectors, securing more than 10,000 new jobs across Britain. The visit, he said, allowed both sides to seize opportunities created by the Comprehensive Trade and Economic Agreement (CETA) signed in July — a framework that promises to make trade “quicker, cheaper, and easier.” The trip demonstrated a rare convergence of political intent and economic urgency: a Britain seeking fresh global markets and an India ready to collaborate on the next generation of growth.

This evolving partnership comes at a crucial time. Both nations have faced economic recalibration in recent years — India steering its post-pandemic recovery through digital innovation and manufacturing expansion, and Britain redefining its trade identity beyond the European Union. The CETA, now undergoing UK parliamentary ratification, could become the backbone of this renewed relationship. It targets a doubling of bilateral trade from the current £44.1 billion to nearly £90 billion by 2030. More importantly, it repositions the India–UK corridor as one of the most vibrant economic linkages in the Indo-Pacific region. Starmer’s statement that Britain had “flown the flag for British business in India” resonated with the vision of a more globally engaged UK. The visit, accompanied by a 125-member business delegation, also marked the return of commercial optimism — with new announcements from leading British firms. Graphcore, part of the SoftBank Group, will invest £1 billion in a new AI engineering campus in Bengaluru, creating 500 high-skilled jobs in India’s semiconductor sector. Fintech firms Tide and Revolut have pledged investments of £500 million each, while Paysecure’s expansion into India will enable seamless payments for UK businesses operating in the country. These investments aren’t just numbers — they represent a deeper alignment of trust, opportunity, and technological exchange.

Yet, this collaboration isn’t a one-way street. The visit followed the announcement of 64 new Indian investment projects worth £1.3 billion, expected to generate nearly 7,000 jobs across the UK. This two-way flow of capital and talent is what sets the India–UK economic story apart from traditional trade models. India’s growing appetite for defence and digital technology dovetails with Britain’s industrial expertise. The recently announced £350 million deal to deliver UK-manufactured missiles to the Indian Army is expected to create 700 jobs in Northern Ireland, showing how strategic cooperation can fuel shared prosperity. On the softer side of diplomacy, Yash Raj Films’ commitment to produce three new Bollywood films in the UK will generate over 3,000 creative industry jobs, underscoring cultural partnership as an economic driver. The joint statement released after the Starmer-Modi meeting spoke of both nations’ commitment to early CETA ratification and the resetting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), ensuring smoother implementation and governance of the trade deal. These steps reaffirm that this partnership extends well beyond immediate transactions — it is designed to institutionalise economic cooperation for the long term.

Starmer’s India visit reflects a pragmatic and forward-looking British foreign policy that sees India not merely as a market but as a strategic ally in innovation, green energy, and technology. The emphasis on artificial intelligence, fintech, and defence manufacturing signals that future growth will come from high-value industries rather than low-cost outsourcing. It also underscores India’s transformation into a hub for advanced technologies — a nation capable of both absorbing and generating innovation. For India, this deepening engagement with the UK offers new access to capital, research, and global networks at a time when it seeks to position itself as a $5 trillion economy. For Britain, it represents a crucial bridge to Asia’s fastest-growing economy and a way to reassert global competitiveness. The success of this renewed partnership, however, will depend on execution — turning investment pledges into projects, ensuring regulatory clarity, and building confidence on both sides. Starmer’s outreach shows that the future of global trade will be shaped not by protectionism but by partnerships anchored in mutual growth. In reaffirming old ties for a new era, London and New Delhi have shown that economic diplomacy, when pursued with purpose and parity, can be a powerful engine of renewal for both nations.