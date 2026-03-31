Collapse of WTO Consensus

The failure of World Trade Organisation (WTO) members to reach a consensus on extending the moratorium on non-violation complaints (NVCs) under the Agreement on Trade-related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) marks a quiet but consequential rupture in the global trade architecture. For nearly three decades, this moratorium had functioned as a stabilising cushion, preventing countries from being dragged into disputes even when they were fully compliant with WTO rules. Its lapse, following the inconclusive outcome of the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14), introduces a new layer of uncertainty into an already strained multilateral system. At a time when global cooperation is fraying and economic nationalism is on the rise, the inability to preserve even such a foundational safeguard signals deeper fault lines between developed and developing economies.



At the heart of the issue lies the concept of non-violation complaints—an unusual provision in WTO law that allows a country to challenge another even when no formal rule has been breached. The complainant needs only to demonstrate that it has been deprived of an expected benefit due to another country’s actions. While this mechanism exists across WTO agreements, its application to intellectual property has always been treated with caution. Recognising the risks of subjective interpretation and potential misuse, members had consistently agreed since 1995 to suspend such complaints under TRIPS. This ensured that countries could exercise policy flexibility—particularly in sensitive areas like public health—without the fear of litigation. With the moratorium now expired, that protective buffer has been removed, opening the door to disputes based not on violations but on perceived economic losses.

The implications are especially significant for countries like India, where intellectual property policy has been carefully calibrated to balance innovation with public interest. Provisions such as Section 3(d) of the Indian Patents Act, which prevents the ever-greening of pharmaceutical patents through minor modifications, are fully compliant with TRIPS. Similarly, tools like compulsory licensing allow governments to ensure affordable access to essential medicines. These are not legal loopholes but integral features of the agreement itself. Yet, in the absence of the moratorium, even such legitimate actions could be challenged on the grounds that they diminish the expected profits of foreign firms. The risk is not merely of adverse rulings, but of a broader chilling effect—where governments hesitate to use available flexibilities for fear of prolonged litigation and diplomatic pressure.

The divide between developed and developing countries on this issue reflects a deeper contest over the purpose of global intellectual property rules. Advanced economies, led by the United States and the European Union, argue that allowing non-violation complaints would strengthen IP protection and provide greater certainty to investors and innovators. For them, predictability in returns is essential to sustaining research and development. Developing countries, however, view the matter through a different lens. For nations grappling with public health challenges, food security concerns, and technological gaps, policy space is not a luxury but a necessity. The ability to regulate patents, promote domestic industries, and ensure access to affordable technologies is central to their development strategies. Non-violation complaints, by their very nature, introduce ambiguity into this space, tilting the balance in favour of corporate interests over sovereign policymaking.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, the potential scope of such disputes is far wider. Policies related to seeds, agriculture, biotechnology and industrial technologies could all come under scrutiny. In each of these domains, governments rely on TRIPS flexibilities to navigate the complex interplay between innovation and equity. The lapse of the moratorium thus raises concerns not only about immediate legal risks but also about the long-term trajectory of development policy in the Global South. Compounding this is the broader erosion of trust within the WTO system, where negotiations have increasingly struggled to deliver consensus outcomes. For years, developing countries had accepted compromises in areas like digital trade, including the continuation of a moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions, in exchange for safeguards such as protection from TRIPS-related disputes. The current impasse disrupts that delicate equilibrium.

What emerges, therefore, is not merely a technical disagreement but a structural shift in the global trade environment. Even if the issue returns to the negotiating table in Geneva, the interim period is fraught with uncertainty. The possibility that countries may begin to test the waters by filing non-violation complaints cannot be ruled out. Even a handful of such cases could reshape the risk calculus for governments, discouraging proactive policy interventions in critical sectors. For India, this moment calls for both vigilance and strategic clarity. Strengthening domestic legal preparedness, building coalitions with like-minded countries, and pushing for a swift restoration of the moratorium must be immediate priorities. More broadly, it underscores the need to reimagine global trade governance in a manner that recognises development imperatives alongside commercial interests. In the final analysis, intellectual property regimes cannot be divorced from questions of equity and access. If the balance tilts too far in favour of protection without flexibility, the very legitimacy of the system risks being undermined.