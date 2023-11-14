Clash of ‘champions’

History appears to repeat itself as the Indian cricket team is all set to clash with the Black Caps at Wankhede today in a semi-final knockout match. The men in blue, however, will give their all-out performance to reverse the outcome of the 2019 semifinal clash against New Zealand. Back then, the Indian team, despite dominating the group stage, had faltered in the knockout. A similar challenge lies ahead this time. While the performance of India has been almost impeccable this season, New Zealand has witnessed a patchy form after their clash with India midway the group stage. Nevertheless, Indians are aware that New Zealand can any time turn out to be the trickiest of the opponents. As against India, which is facing a huge pressure to end a decade-long ICC trophy drought at home, New Zealand is known to play pressure-free spontaneous cricket. Thus far, even in the absence of key allrounder Hardik Pandya, team India has not let their plan falter. The key for the Indian bowling attack will be to not provide any leaking gaps, for they will run out of regular options even if a single bowler starts going for run. With trusted Williamson back in the side, and Rachin Ravindra being in sublime form, much of India’s fate will depend on how its formidable pace attack pierces through the well-performing top order of New Zealand. The performance of Indian bowlers, especially after the incorporation of Mohamad Shami, has been outright formidable. But going forward in this game, the margin of error is abysmally low. India’s top notch batting will be tested by the experienced seamers like Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson. Once past them, Indian batters can do some real damage. It will also be interesting to note how Rohit Sharma plays to the unique role he has assigned to himself — that of dismantling the opposition’s bowling attack right at the beginning. At the top of everything, one cannot forget the immense energy floating in from the massive crowd. After any of the two teams seal their spot for the final that will be played on Sunday, South Africa and the ever-mighty Australians will lock horns in the iconic Eden Gardens of Kolkata the very next day. Except for their game against India, South Africa has already demonstrated how devastating its batting line-up and how lethal its bowling attack could be. However, unlike India, South Africa’s vulnerability in run chase has been exposed. Pakistan had almost defeated them in the group stage before the calm and composure of Keshav Maharaj came to rescue. India, too, appeared to struggle while chasing in a couple of matches, but it was the likes of KL Rahul and chasemaster Virat Kohli who stood firm throughout the end. Australia, at the same time, is a team that can never be written off. After losing a couple of initial matches, the Australians did what they are best known for — taking the opposition hands on. Their win against Afghanistan towards the end of the group stage, riding on the indescribable innings of the fighter Glenn Maxwell, was a real morale booster. That inning sent a message: Australia has the appetite for winning the game from any point in the match. The type of form its top order is in, is a cause of concern for any opposition — whatever form they are in. South African bowlers will have some real challenge ahead. In summation, while India has its best chance of winning a World Cup for the third time, South Africa and New Zealand — despite being consistent and formidable performers — are still striving for their maiden Cup. Australia, which has won the title for a record six times, can never be discounted, for it has a long tradition of being remarkably professional and clinical in their approach. Like all World Cups, the present one, too, has its shocks and surprises. While the ouster of defending champions England has been the most notable shock, Pakistan, too, performed well below expectations. The Netherlands threw a couple of routine surprises. But the most important find has been a resilient Afghanistan that has shown promise of adding more colour and texture to this fascinating game in the future. Recognising the efforts of all those whose campaign has ended, we march ahead in our quest for finding the new champions of ODI cricket.

