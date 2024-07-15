Claiming the court!

This is how new heroes are made, and the baton of brilliance is passed on from one generation to another. After the goodbye from Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal showing signs of fatigue, with Novak Djokovic still reigning supreme in arguably his last stretches, the obvious question was: who would rule the world of tennis after an unmatched era spanning over two decades approaches its end? Carlos Alcaraz has answered it, and in some style! In his second consecutive Wimbledon final against the masterclass of Djokovic, 21-year-old Alcaraz, it can be safely said, outclassed the 37-year-old tennis giant. Alcaraz is not feeding on the departure of greats. He is flourishing by defeating the most formidable force present in men’s tennis. It is no mystery that Djokovic on his day would tear apart even Nadal or Federer. The final, which was a repeat of last year's epic showdown, ended in a straight-sets win for Alcaraz. In fact, Alcaraz bettered his performance immensely against Djokovic since the last Wimbledon final.



Alcaraz’s journey to the final, though, was not without challenges. He had looked unconvincing for much of the tournament, securing straight-set victories only twice before the final. His resilience was tested as he battled through tough matches against Daniil Medvedev, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe. But he sustained, like a champion is meant to do — saving his best for the last against one of the bests in the game. Alcaraz’s victory marked his 14th consecutive match win at Wimbledon. He has become the youngest man to win both Wimbledon and the French Open in the same year since Rafael Nadal — a fellow Spaniard whom he considers his inspiration. Alcaraz’s unrelenting mental fortitude is very likely to translate his talent into greatness.

For Djokovic, the final was a stark contrast to his usual dominance on Centre Court. The 24-time major winner, who was aiming to surpass Margaret Court’s record of winning the most Grand Slam singles titles, struggled to find his rhythm. Djokovic also failed to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles. The manner in which Djokovic had stunned one and all by progressing to the final despite his recent knee surgery defined what he is — an epitome of resilience and perseverance. It is another fact that on the day that mattered the most, “the level of tennis wasn’t up to par from my (his) side.” His game was riddled with unexpected errors and failed net rushes, a rare sight for a player of his calibre. He graciously credited Alcaraz “for playing elite tennis, especially from the back of the court”. Djokovic has processed his defeat in a pragmatic manner, signalling that he is unlikely to quit, and will come back strongly again.

The women’s singles final also added to the drama at Wimbledon, with Barbora Krejčiková continuing the tradition of Czech success. Krejčiková, mentored by the late Jana Novotná, triumphed over Jasmine Paolini to join the ranks of her fellow Czech champions. At the same time, Britain's Alfie Hewett won the Wimbledon wheelchair singles finals to complete a career Grand Slam, apart from winning the doubles finals with his partner Gordon Reid. Needless to say, the Wimbledon, as a beautiful sporting event, offered what it is famous for — a vibrant sporting ecosystem with an enchanting aura.