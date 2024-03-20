Choking effect

In the battle for clean air, the world is persistently losing ground, and so is India. According to the World Air Quality Report 2023 by IQAir, among the most affected regions is South Asia, where countries like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are grappling with alarmingly high levels of air pollution. Notably, India has ascended to the unenviable position of the third most polluted country globally, with Bangladesh and Pakistan leading the pack. The gravity of the situation can be further gauged from the fact that ten out of the eleven most polluted cities worldwide are located in India, with Begusarai in Bihar earning the dubious distinction of being the most polluted metropolitan area. Delhi, the capital, also continues to grapple with hazardous air quality, earning the notorious title of the world's most polluted capital city for the fourth consecutive year. These statistics are indicative of a persistent public health threat that demands immediate and concerted action.



The repercussions of this crisis are dire. The World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines stipulate an annual PM2.5 concentration of 5 micrograms per cubic meter as safe. Shockingly, around 136 million Indian citizens face PM2.5 concentrations well above this threshold, with over 96 per cent of the population enduring levels seven times higher than recommended. PM 2.5 pollution, notorious for its association with heightened risks of heart attack and stroke, is learnt to induce oxidative stress, accelerating cellular damage beyond the body's repair capabilities. This stress is implicated in various ailments, spanning from Parkinson's disease to cancer. With an estimated toll of 7 million lives annually, air pollution surpasses the combined fatalities from some of the most fatal diseases. The developing nations in particular, owing to their reliance on heavily polluting fuels for heating, illumination, and indoor cooking, bear the brunt of this burden. Additionally, persistent exposure to air pollution poses other severe health risks, leading to increased rates of heart disease, stroke, respiratory ailments, and even neurological disorders.

The sources of PM2.5 pollution are many, ranging from industrial emissions to vehicular exhaust and agricultural practices. However, the burning of fossil fuels has emerged as a dominant culprit, responsible for a staggering 65 per cent of premature deaths attributed to outdoor air pollution worldwide. Urgent measures to curtail reliance on these pollutants and transition towards cleaner energy alternatives are imperative to mitigate the crisis. Additionally, advancements in air quality monitoring technology, such as low-cost sensors, offer a scalable solution to bridge data gaps in resource-constrained settings. These innovations enable communities to make informed decisions to safeguard their health and well-being.

Combating air pollution requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach at the global, national, and local levels. Governments must enact stringent regulations to limit emissions, invest in sustainable infrastructure, and promote renewable energy initiatives. Simultaneously, public awareness campaigns can empower individuals to adopt eco-friendly practices and advocate for cleaner air policies. To sum up, the escalating crisis of air pollution demands urgent action and commitment from stakeholders across sectors. As the world confronts the sobering reality of polluted air choking communities worldwide, we must heed the clarion call for change. The time to act is now, for the sake of current and future generations who deserve the basic right to breathe clean, unpolluted air.