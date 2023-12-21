Challenging progression

In a significant stride towards modernising the telecommunications regulatory framework, the Lok Sabha passed the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, on Wednesday. This legislative overhaul aims to replace outdated laws such as the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act of 1950. As the new legislation steers into existence, it not only marks a crucial juncture in the evolution of the telecommunications sector but also poses important questions about the risk presented to India’s democratic set-up. At its core, the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, represents a commendable effort to bring the regulatory framework in line with the dynamic nature of the telecommunications landscape. Over 138 years, the industry has undergone colossal transformations, and the need for contemporary governance mechanisms is evident. However, the accelerated manner in which the Bill was passed, classified as a Money Bill, limited the role of the Upper House, the Rajya Sabha, in its passage. This procedural manoeuvre, while within legal bounds, raises concerns about the depth of democratic scrutiny and public participation in shaping such critical legislation. One of the primary grievances voiced by various organisations, including the Internet Freedom Foundation, revolves around the lack of transparent and inclusive consultations. While the Union government asserts that two rounds of consultations were conducted, the absence of public disclosure regarding responses from the second round has triggered scepticism. The passage of the Bill without adequate consultation underscores a potential disconnect between the government and the diverse stakeholders affected by this legislative overhaul. In terms of efficacy, a diverse range of opinions emerges from industry, experts, and institutions. Applause comes from industry members who commend the consolidation of spectrum, right of way, and dispute resolution into a single statute. The transition from the existing licensing regime to an authorisation framework, consolidating multiple licenses into a single mechanism, is deemed a positive move that promises to streamline the industry. The Bill's empowerment of the government to reclaim unused spectrum and the introduction of provisions for sharing, trading, and leasing of spectrum are applauded for fostering effective spectrum utilisation. The decision to allocate spectrum to satellite Internet providers, as hailed by the Indian Space Association, is perceived as a catalyst for growth in the nascent space sector, promoting healthy competition and ensuring a level playing field. While the Telecommunications Bill brings a host of advantages for industry players, consumers, and other stakeholders, it would be remiss to ignore the myriad challenges and risks it poses. Foremost among these concerns are issues of privacy, consumer anonymity, ambiguous provisions, and fears of excessive government control and biometric misuse. In the era of a data-driven world, these concerns are not merely incidental; they demand to be at the forefront of legislative considerations. Digital rights advocacy group Access Now contends that the Bill may inadvertently grant the government enhanced powers reminiscent of colonial-era practices, enabling the interception of communications and potentially leading to more frequent Internet shutdowns. Furthermore, the undermining of end-to-end encryption, a critical component for privacy, prompts Access Now to call for the withdrawal of the Bill, followed by a fresh draft subjected to extensive consultations and deliberations in both Houses of Parliament. Echoing these sentiments, the Internet Freedom Foundation highlights privacy-related apprehensions, particularly the obligation for authorised entities to identify users through verifiable biometric-based identification. The blurred distinction between Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and traditional telecom services in the Bill not only grants the government overarching regulatory powers but also introduces legal ambiguities, considering that Internet-based services are already governed by the Information Technology Act. To sum up, while the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, is well-intended and addresses several critical aspects of the evolving telecommunications landscape, the concerns raised by various stakeholders, especially regarding privacy and digital rights, cannot be dismissed lightly. The government must urgently address these challenges, taking a balanced approach that prioritises both industry growth and the protection of fundamental rights. Striking this delicate balance will determine the success and sustainability of the telecommunications sector in India in the years to come.

