Caught in the crossfire

In the shadow of relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, the questions of morality and ethics are being brutally dismissed. The toll on human lives and the devastation of infrastructure paint a grim picture, with reports indicating that at least 11,500 Palestinians have lost their lives, two-thirds of them being women and minors. Additionally, another 2,700 are reported missing, apparently buried under the rubble of once-standing structures. The debate surrounding the proportionality of Israel's onslaught, clearly a response to a heinous attack by Hamas on October 7, seems to hold little value. The decades-long cycle persists: Hamas engages in conflicts with Israel, providing a pretext for Israel to launch massive offensives on the Gaza Strip. Indeed, the Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 deserved condemnation, but the burning question remains: Is it ethical and proportionate for Netanyahu-led Israel to recklessly and lethally bombard civilian areas of Gaza in retaliation? The unequivocal answer is no. The grim reality, however, is that the question of proportionality is given little consideration, and the war operates on its own twisted dynamics, detached from the ethical norms of normal life. Efforts to end the war by invoking ethical and moral sentiments have proven futile, exacerbated by the indirect involvement of major players like the United States and Iran. Israel, in its dominant position, appears to have the upper hand, and it has been able to sugarcoat its actions with fabricated justifications. Ironically, while it has been killing innocent civilians on a large scale, Israel, through its Foreign Ministry, has conveyed: “Humanitarian aid and assistance continues to flow into Gaza. 1,373 trucks carrying food, water and medicine have entered Gaza since the start of the war. Our forces have also transferred incubators and medical supplies to the Shifa hospital. Our fight is with Hamas, not with the people of Gaza.” The recent attack on Gaza Strip's Al Shifa hospital exemplifies the complexity of the situation. Israel alleged the discovery of a tunnel shaft and a command centre under the hospital, along with bombs and weapons. Hamas promptly dismissed these claims as a "blatantly false narrative." The possibility of Israel using such claims to justify inhumane attacks on a medical facility cannot be dismissed, raising serious concerns about the ethical conduct of the military campaign. Amidst this tragedy, it is imperative for nations worldwide to unite and exert diplomatic pressure on both warring factions. The world cannot afford hollow words from leaders that either allow the crisis to persist or, worse, amplify it. The international community must step up and broker a workable solution. India's stance on the issue raises eyebrows due to its ambiguity and apparent contradictions. Just two weeks ago, India abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire in Israeli strikes on Gaza. However, it subsequently voted in favour of five of six annual draft resolutions at the UNGA's Fourth Committee, which was quite similar to the previous resolution. Prime Minister Modi, while highlighting that India had condemned the Hamas attack on Israel, emphasised on dialogue and diplomacy and expressed concern over civilian deaths. This balancing act by India should not result in hollow and inconsequential assertions. Instead, it must reflect a bold stance that aligns with ethical principles. The tragedy unfolding in Gaza demands more than diplomatic acrobatics; it demands a collective commitment to ending the suffering and finding a just resolution. The international community, including India, must rise above geopolitical considerations and prioritise the lives of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire. The time for action is now, and the world is watching.