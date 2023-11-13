Cascading gloom

As the vibrant lights of Diwali faded away, the grim reality of New Delhi's air quality emerged once again. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted from slightly above 200 on Sunday to more than 300 on Monday morning, with regions like Anand Vihar witnessing AQI score above 900. While Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with fervour and joy, it has an ominous tradition of plunging Delhi NCR into darkness, shrouded by smog. This year had brought a slight reprieve, thanks to pre-Diwali rains, resulting in a 24-hour average AQI of 220 before Diwali on Saturday — an improvement from the alarming 437 recorded on Thursday. Last year, a similar respite was observed, attributed to decreased stubble burning incidents, delayed spells of rain, favourable meteorological conditions, and an early Diwali. Had it not been for these unpredictable factors, Delhi would have found itself gasping for breath. It is disheartening that the health and well-being of citizens are left at the mercy of such climatic whims. Delhi reportedly registered an alarming AQI of 680 a little after midnight on Sunday, underscoring the volatility of the situation. Reports suggest that the quality of air is likely to deteriorate further in the coming days. Air pollution in Delhi poses a myriad of potential health hazards, affecting citizens from all walks of life. Inhalation of pollutants such as particulate matter, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and carbon monoxide can precipitate a range of respiratory issues, exacerbating conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The risks extend beyond the respiratory system, with cardiovascular problems, including an elevated risk of heart attacks and strokes, associated with fine particulate matter entering the bloodstream. Long-term exposure to heightened pollution levels has been linked to higher mortality rates, especially among those with pre-existing health conditions. The presence of carcinogens in the air, such as benzene and formaldehyde, heightens the risk of cancer development. Children, in the crucial stages of lung development, face impaired lung function when exposed to pollutants, while pregnant women may experience complications like preterm birth. The spectre of air pollution presents a perpetual and widespread health crisis that demands urgent attention from policymakers. Despite the annual recurrence of the issue, quick-fix and responsive measures have failed to make a significant positive impact. Political leaders only seem to swing into action when the situation goes out of control, leaving citizens to bear the brunt of the consequences. Furthermore, it is disheartening to witness a blatant disregard for the Supreme Court ruling that banned firecrackers. Equally disappointing is the feeble response of the administration in implementing the SC verdict, allowing the city to be engulfed in a haze of toxic air. In October 2018, the apex court had banned the production and sale of all crackers except ‘green crackers’ and those with reduced emissions in Delhi — an order that was reiterated in October 2021. Ahead of this Diwali, a Supreme Court bench had clarified, “At this juncture, no specific order will be necessary in as much as this Court, in the course of hearing the petitions, has passed several orders, where steps have been indicated to minimise and avoid air as well as noise pollution. Hence the said orders will bind every state in the country”. A more proactive administration and a responsible citizenry are essential prerequisites for a clean and safe Delhi. The need to set a template for other major cities in India, including Mumbai and Kolkata, is more urgent than ever. Delhi's notoriety for being enveloped in toxic air should serve as a wake-up call for the nation. It is time for a comprehensive and sustainable strategy to combat this menace, one that extends beyond reactive measures and addresses the root causes of air pollution. The health and well-being of millions should not be compromised for the sake of tradition and complacency. The time to act is now; the air we breathe cannot wait for another Diwali to pass.

