Beyond GPS Dependence

India’s technological rise is often narrated through rockets, lunar missions and record satellite launches. But some of its most consequential advances operate quietly, almost invisibly, shaping systems that citizens depend on every day. The Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) falls squarely into that category. It does not command the spectacle of a moon landing, yet it represents something arguably more foundational: control over how a nation understands space, time and movement within its own geography. In a world where geopolitics increasingly extends into orbit, navigation is no longer just a utility—it is infrastructure, sovereignty and strategy rolled into one.

For decades, global navigation has been dominated by systems such as the United States’ GPS, Russia’s GLONASS, Europe’s Galileo and China’s BeiDou. These systems are reliable, but they are not neutral. Access can be degraded, denied or prioritised depending on strategic interests. India learned this lesson during the Kargil conflict, when access to high-precision GPS data was restricted. NavIC, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation, is therefore not merely a technological project; it is a strategic correction. By building its own regional navigation system, India has ensured that critical sectors—from defence to disaster response—are no longer dependent on external signals that it does not control.

Yet, the real test of such a system lies not in its existence, but in its adoption. Here, the picture is still evolving. While India has launched 11 satellites under NavIC, with eight currently operational, only a subset is actively broadcasting full navigation signals. The system today supports a mix of services—positioning, timing and one-way messaging—but its integration into everyday civilian use remains limited. Discussions with aviation authorities on incorporating NavIC into air traffic management are a step in the right direction, but they also underline a larger issue: technological capability must be matched by institutional uptake. Without widespread integration across transport, logistics, smartphones and emergency services, NavIC risks remaining underutilised.

That would be a missed opportunity, because the potential is significant. A robust, fully operational NavIC ecosystem could transform multiple sectors simultaneously. Real-time train tracking, already under exploration, can improve safety and efficiency across one of the world’s largest rail networks. For fishermen operating in deep seas, NavIC-enabled devices can provide precise positioning and emergency alerts, often the difference between safety and tragedy. In urban India, vehicle tracking systems linked to NavIC could strengthen passenger safety frameworks, particularly for public transport. Even something as fundamental as the dissemination of Indian Standard Time—critical for banking, telecommunications and digital infrastructure—can be made more precise and secure through indigenous satellite systems.

There is also a deeper industrial dimension. For NavIC to succeed, it must move beyond being a state-led initiative and become part of a broader ecosystem involving device manufacturers, app developers and service providers. The introduction of the L1 band for civilian use is an important step, improving compatibility with global systems and making it easier for smartphone manufacturers to integrate NavIC chips. But adoption will require policy nudges—mandates in certain sectors, incentives for industry, and a clear roadmap that signals long-term commitment. India has seen this playbook succeed before, most notably with UPI, where a combination of public infrastructure and private innovation created a globally recognised digital payments system. NavIC, too, needs that push from infrastructure to ubiquity.

Ultimately, the significance of NavIC lies in what it represents rather than what it immediately delivers. It signals a shift in how India approaches critical technologies—not as optional capabilities, but as essential pillars of national resilience. In an era where conflicts can disrupt supply chains, communication networks and digital systems, the ability to independently determine position and time is not a luxury. It is a baseline requirement. NavIC may still be a work in progress, with gaps in coverage and adoption, but its direction is clear. The challenge now is to move from capability to confidence—from a system that exists to one that is used, trusted and embedded across the economy. If that transition is achieved, NavIC will not just guide navigation; it will mark India’s steady arrival as a nation that builds, controls and secures its own technological future.