Arctic Power Contest

Greenland has long existed at the edge of maps and imaginations, a vast white space that most of the world could afford to ignore. That luxury is gone. Climate change, accelerating geopolitical competition and the global hunger for critical minerals have forced the world’s largest island to the centre of strategic conversations. What was once a remote, sparsely populated stretch of ice and rock has become a contested arena in the emerging politics of the Arctic. As ice melts and waters open, Greenland is no longer just an environmental symbol; it is a geopolitical fulcrum, sitting above vital North Atlantic routes and guarding what may soon become one of the world’s busiest polar corridors. This shift has brought renewed attention from Washington, Moscow, Beijing and European capitals alike, but it has also raised difficult questions: who truly benefits from Greenland’s rising importance, and whose priorities will shape its future?

For the United States, Greenland has never been an abstract concern. Since World War II, when American forces stepped in to prevent Nazi Germany from establishing a foothold, the island has been an essential node in North Atlantic defence. During the Cold War, it supported early warning radar systems and strategic monitoring networks. Today, that legacy continues through the Pituffik Space Base, a critical hub for missile warning and space surveillance. Greenland also flanks the GIUK Gap, the narrow maritime bottleneck where NATO keeps a close watch on Russian submarines moving from the Arctic into the Atlantic. The war in Ukraine has only sharpened NATO’s anxieties, rekindling fears of great power confrontation in what was once considered a zone of cooperation. Meanwhile, Russia has expanded its Arctic bases, refurbished Soviet-era infrastructure, and modernised nuclear-capable icebreakers, signalling clearly that it does not intend to yield the High North to Western dominance. This reality forces NATO to take Greenland more seriously, not as a frozen outpost, but as a strategic shield.

Yet military competition is only one layer of the story. Melting ice sheets, once discussed primarily in tragic environmental terms, have made new shipping routes imaginable. The prospect of a viable Northwest Passage and shorter maritime links between Asia, Europe and North America has transformed Arctic geography into economic opportunity. Added to this are Greenland’s rare earth deposits, essential to batteries, electronics and renewable energy technologies. As the world tries to reduce dependence on China’s dominant position in rare earth supply chains, Western governments are looking northward with renewed urgency. China, for its part, has labelled itself a near-Arctic state and invested in scientific research, infrastructure proposals and economic partnerships in the region, raising unease in Washington and European capitals. Environmental regulations, indigenous rights, and infrastructure challenges make mining in Greenland complicated, but the sheer scale of global demand means these debates will intensify rather than fade. What was once a forgotten expanse is now being seen as a vault of strategic resources, and with that comes pressure, persuasion and power plays.

Caught in the middle is Greenland itself, home to just 56,000 people, most of whom are Inuit. For decades, they lived in relative international obscurity, their political and cultural concerns overshadowed by decisions made in Copenhagen or Washington. But Greenland today is not passive. It has increasing autonomy under the Kingdom of Denmark and a strong sense of political identity. It has made it clear that although global powers view the island as strategic territory, it is first and foremost a homeland. Greenland’s leaders weigh sovereignty debates, economic opportunity, environmental protection and cultural preservation with a realism born from lived experience. They know that external attention often arrives wrapped in promises of development but leaves behind extraction scars and geopolitical tension. Denmark, meanwhile, is recalibrating its defence posture, investing billions in Arctic surveillance, new naval assets, and enhanced sovereignty operations. For Denmark, controlling Greenland is not only about alliance politics with NATO and the United States; it is also about retaining relevance in a rapidly changing polar order.

The stakes stretch beyond military calculations, commercial interests and national pride. The Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the planet, reshaping ecosystems, livelihoods and coastlines. Increased traffic and mining ambitions threaten fragile environments already under stress. Indigenous communities carry the weight of this transition more heavily than anyone else, confronting economic temptations alongside fears of cultural erosion and ecological damage. The world cannot afford to treat Greenland simply as a strategic asset or resource depot. The real measure of leadership in the Arctic will be whether the great powers can act with restraint, long-term responsibility and respect for those who actually live there. If the Arctic becomes another theatre of zero-sum rivalry, the costs will be severe and irreversible. Greenland’s rising prominence offers a chance to reimagine security in broader terms, where stability, environmental stewardship and indigenous dignity matter as much as military presence and mineral wealth. Whether that opportunity is seized or squandered will shape not only Greenland’s future, but the story of the Arctic in the twenty-first century.