An unwarranted, lethal norm

In the third decade of 21st century, in a state that boasts of high female literacy in the rising India, a well-educated medical student allegedly forced his classmate to commit suicide because her family couldn’t afford to pay his family an exorbitant sum in cash and kind as part of dowry. It is a matter of shame, disgust, and disappointment, but not shock. Exchange of dowry is still not an oddity in large parts of India; it has been a norm instead — a norm that blatantly defies logic and the law of the land. The issue comes into spotlight occasionally when extreme cases like the one under consideration unfold. The plight of an unknown number of women in India, despite adequate legal safeguards, persists under the surface. It is very important to note that the problem of dowry is not limited to one-time exchange of cash and kind. It has an extensive range of ramifications. In the first place, it is indicative of an inherent inequality in the institution of marriage wherein the women are relegated to inferior position vis-à-vis men. Secondly, poor families looking for a suitable boy for their girl child have to sell property and mortgage essentials to give dowry. Thirdly, dowry is also a reason for forced mismatch of age between the bride and bridegrooms, as aged men with limited financial prowess are expected to take less dowry. Fourthly, and most importantly, dowry is a factor that many a times leads to early marriage of girls, and impedes their education process. Kerala, which is considered one of the most progressive states in terms of women empowerment, has been a hub for reporting of cases of dowry and related deaths. Media reports suggest that in the five years leading up to 2021, 50 dowry-related deaths were registered in the state. The year 2021 itself came under radar for a series of infamous dowry-related cases. Disgusting it appears, and is, for a state like Kerala, but the problem is far more intense and complicated in certain other states of India, particularly in the northern belt. Exchange of dowry has been an unquestionable norm in the rural areas of states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, among others. There is no dearth of villages across the country where price tags are specified for potential bridegrooms posted in particular government positions, or involved in particular professions! From civil servants to Group-D employees, there has been a well-specified price structure of dowry. It is a fact open to bare eyes that there are numerous villages in the northern belt where a bridegroom not taking dowry becomes a news! Unfortunately, the social and cultural factors, which are heavily inclined in favour of dowry, conveniently overshadow the legal curbs. Societal norms are often a result of accumulation of practices prevailing over centuries. Despite certain injustices inherent in them, it is difficult to weed them out of society. Law, while an imperative, is not an adequate force to eliminate such unjust practices. The legal course against dowry takers has to be paralleled with strong voices emanating from within the society. The educated class that is against the unfair evil of dowry must denounce it in a vocal manner so as to lead by example. In fact, addressing the deeply rooted issue of the dowry system in India necessitates a multi-pronged approach aimed at changing societal attitudes, legal frameworks, and fostering education. First and foremost, public awareness campaigns must be intensified to challenge the cultural norms perpetuating dowry expectations. Educational institutions should incorporate modules that emphasise gender equality and the consequences of dowry into their curriculum. Simultaneously, stringent legal measures must be enforced to punish those involved in demanding or accepting dowries. Additionally, law enforcement agencies should actively investigate and prosecute cases related to dowry harassment. Collaborative efforts between NGOs, community leaders, and the government can play a pivotal role in creating a supportive environment for victims and encouraging reporting. Economic empowerment of women through skill development programmes and employment opportunities can also help shift societal perspectives. It is crucial for society to collectively reject the dowry system, promoting a cultural shift towards equality and respect, ultimately paving the way for a dowry-free India. To start with, since dowry exchange is a cognisable offence, outside-of-court negotiations, which are mostly biased and unfair, should be disincentivised. Strict legal action should be streamlined.