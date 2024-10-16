An undeniable problem

The Global Hunger Index report, 2024, has ranked India 105th out of 127 countries. Last year, in its 18th edition, the report had put India at the 111th position out of 125 countries. Despite minor fluctuations—up or down—the situation has been grim for India. The Indian government has conventionally been dismissive of such reports, questioning the credibility of the methodology and even citing malafide intentions. Published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, the report, however, needs to be seen through a broader prism. For an India that is rising on all fronts, steep socio-economic inequality has been a black spot, which alone could explain the prevailing hunger in a food-sufficient nation. Rather than denying the problem upfront, the Indian government should take a steady course to limit the scourge. Hunger, it is evident, is a global issue, and Indian masses are not immune to it. India’s GHI score of 27.3 is indicative of a serious level of hunger, which is further compounded by systemic challenges that hinder progress toward the fulfilment of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.



The GHI score is based on four key indicators—undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, and child mortality. According to the report, 13.7 per cent of India’s population is undernourished, meaning they lack sufficient caloric intake. Further, 35.5 per cent of children under the age of five are stunted, which reflects chronic undernutrition, and 18.7 per cent are wasted, showing acute undernutrition. The child mortality rate, at 2.9 per cent, indicates that inadequate nutrition and unhealthy environments are taking a toll on India’s youngest citizens.

The problem isn’t just food insecurity but also the poor quality of diets, lack of accessibility, and affordability of healthy food. One of the most significant challenges highlighted by the GHI is the affordability of healthy diets. Globally, around 2.8 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet, and India is no exception. While food sufficiency is crucial, it’s not enough to address malnutrition. A healthy diet must include the necessary nutrients to support growth and development, especially for children. However, the rising cost of a healthy diet in India—estimated at USD 4.20 per person per day in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms—puts it out of reach for a large section of the population, particularly in rural areas. According to recent data, 63.3 per cent of the rural population in India would be unable to afford a required diet even if they spent 100 per cent of their income on food. This grim statistic highlights the deep-rooted economic inequalities that plague India’s food distribution system. While subsidies and food rationing schemes provide some relief, they do not necessarily translate into a nutritionally balanced diet for the poor.

India’s GHI ranking should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers. Addressing hunger and malnutrition requires more than just food availability—it demands a transformation of the entire agri-food system. This includes building resilience against climate shocks, reducing economic inequalities, and ensuring that healthy diets are accessible and affordable for all. The road to Zero Hunger by 2030 is fraught with challenges, but it is not an impossible goal. The time to act is now, before more lives are lost to preventable hunger and malnutrition.