An ominous threat

In the age of rapidly advancing technology, the pervasive influence of deepfakes has grown to a point where it demands urgent attention. The recent incident involving a deepfake video featuring a woman resembling popular actress Rashmika Mandanna has once again brought the issue to the forefront. The actress, quite rightly, expressed her dismay at the situation, describing the incident as “extremely scary”. Her statement poignantly underscores the grave threats lurking beneath the surface, particularly for individuals who lack the privilege of fame and public life. The widespread support that Mandanna received is heartening, but it raises a crucial question: will the same level of assistance be extended to ordinary individuals grappling with the menace of deepfakes? Deepfakes, as a technology, are most commonly associated with the manipulation of faces and voices in videos. Employing neural networks like generative adversarial networks (GANs), these deceptive creations can swap faces, alter facial expressions, and even fabricate entirely synthetic videos, often featuring individuals who seem startlingly real. The deceptive power of deepfakes lies in their capacity to make people appear as though they are saying or doing things they have never actually done, raising concerns about misinformation and manipulation. While character assassination and identity theft are major consequences of deepfake misuse, they are far from the only ominous threats. Consider the fake image depicting an explosion near the Pentagon that circulated widely on social media earlier this year, even among verified accounts. In 2019, a deepfake video of Gabon's President, Ali Bongo, raised questions about his fitness to rule and triggered an attempt to military coup. Furthermore, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has become a breeding ground for deepfake experimentation and execution, casting a dark shadow over the future of information warfare. These are just a few examples, and countless others may remain hidden in obscurity. India, in particular, faces an extensive potential threat from its neighbour, China, which is heavily investing time and resources in the development of AI and related technologies. The geopolitical implications of deepfake technology in this region are substantial, raising concerns about national security, disinformation campaigns, and political instability. The use or misuse of deepfake technology is wide-ranging, extending from harmless entertainment, such as impersonating celebrities or placing one's face onto a movie character, to more malicious uses. Misinformation campaigns can sow discord and manipulate political events, tarnishing the reputation of individuals and organisations. Deepfakes have also been exploited for creating non-consensual explicit content featuring someone's likeness, inflicting severe emotional and psychological harm on victims. In the realm of fraud, deepfakes are a potent tool for impersonation, tricking individuals or organisations into disclosing sensitive information or transferring funds. Legal proceedings may be compromised when deepfakes manipulate evidence, thereby undermining the justice system's integrity. The proliferation of deepfakes erodes trust in media and authentic information, making it imperative to address this issue head-on. Vigilance, education, and a comprehensive approach are necessary to mitigate the negative impacts of this technology. To mitigate the threats emerging from deepfakes, India must adopt a multifaceted strategy. First and foremost, there is a need for robust deepfake detection technologies that can swiftly and accurately identify manipulated content. These tools should be widely accessible, both to individuals and to platforms hosting user-generated content. Public awareness campaigns and educational programmes can help individuals recognise the potential risks associated with deepfakes and equip them with the tools to discern fact from fiction. The legal framework must be updated to address deepfake-related offenses, especially those involving the creation and distribution of non-consensual content. Government must also hold platforms and social media companies accountable, urging them to implement policies against deepfake content and invest in moderation and content verification. By actively engaging with these issues, India can strive to strike a balance between technological progress and the safeguarding of truth and trust in the digital world. Clearly, the emergence of deepfake technology presents both a challenge and an opportunity for society. It calls for collective responsibility to ensure that the malicious uses of deepfakes do not overshadow their potential benefits. The recent incident involving Rashmika Mandanna is a reminder that no one is immune to the consequences of deepfake manipulation. There is an urgency to remain vigilant and proactive, fostering a society that is both technologically savvy and ethically conscious.

