An evolving menace

The recent spate of terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir is a grim reassertion of the fact that the region, even after seven long decades of Independence and multitude of measures adopted by the Indian government, remains embroiled in the menace of terrorism and militancy. In Doda district, an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces resulted in injuries to six security personnel. The clash erupted at a joint checkpost manned by the four Rashtriya Rifles and local police on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road. Also, in Kathua district, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, Kabir Dass, succumbed to his injuries after a terrorist combat in Sukhal village. The village of Seda Sohal was cordoned off, and a terrorist was killed in a subsequent shootout after grenades and gunfire critically injured two villagers.



These two incidents come very close on the heels of a dastardly terror incident in Reasi, which is reportedly claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF) — considered to be a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). A bus carrying pilgrims from different parts of the country to the Shiv Khori temple was fired upon, suspectedly by militants, leading to its plunge into a deep gorge. The attack resulted in at least nine fatalities and 41 injuries. The tragic loss of life and the high number of casualties have sent shockwaves through the country, bringing national attention to the fraught security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The freshly-elected Indian Prime Minister has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, while substantial compensation to the victims' families has also been announced.

The streak of terror incidents has watered down the lofty claims of the Indian government regarding a decline in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370. Evidently, the Centre’s ‘Zero Terror Plan’ in the valley lies in shambles. Towards the end of the last year and early this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the incidents of terrorism have drastically reduced and an all-round socio-economic development was taking place in the union territory. The minister attributed such progress to the “undoing of historical blunders” by the NDA government. On countless occasions, top-placed BJP leaders have highlighted the surge in Jammu and Kashmir tourism. The Reasi attack, where tourists were targeted, has dealt a massive blow to these claims. This is not a standalone indicator, One may very easily recall that in May 2022, a bomb attack killed four Vaishno Devi pilgrims and injured more than 20 in the same region.

The incidents in Doda, Kathua, and Reasi reflect a troubling trend — the spread of militant activities to various districts within the Jammu region. Historically, regions like Poonch and Rajouri have borne the brunt of such violence, but these recent attacks in relatively quieter areas signify a disturbing expansion of militant influence. The infiltration of terrorists across the border remains a critical challenge, with these latest attacks likely being the handiwork of freshly infiltrated militants.

Even on an overall basis, there is minimal concrete evidence to suggest that terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir are declining. Under high-handed suppression, militancy is manifesting itself in newer forms, and exploring new pastures — both in terms of geography and technique. It was reported last year itself that post the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Jammu region has witnessed an increase in terror activities, with certain security indicators — including recruitment of terrorists — showing an upward trend over the past nearly four years. The arrest of 231 terrorists and their overground workers (OGWs) between August 5, 2019 and June 16, 2023 in the stepped up counter-insurgency operations in the Jammu division was 71 per cent more than such arrests recorded between October 27, 2015 and August 4, 2019. It would be disastrous to presume that terrorism and militancy are on their way out in Jammu and Kashmir. It is time to admit the malaise in absolute honesty, and find the cure. For now, the culprits of the three attacks need to be traced out and dealt with strictest hand possible.