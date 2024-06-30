An emotive triumph

A satisfying end to a remarkably long wait — that’s what the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup win means for the Indian Cricket Team (ICT) and its fans who can be found in almost every single household in the country. After Hardik Pandya bowled the final delivery with nine runs remaining, the skipper Rohit Sharma lay down on his belly with his face against the ground, thumping the Barbados soil uncontrollably. That was some outpouring of emotions — an outpouring that manifested in multiple forms for team members, support staff, and billions of ICT fans! Some burst into tears, some danced, and even the calmest ones like Rahul Dravid erupted with a thundering roar.



Over the past decade, we saw captains changed, coaches stepping down, and whatnot—all in the frustrated expectation of ending the long drought of ICC trophies. It has finally come, like a soothing rain, in the form of a World Cup trophy in what could safely be called the dominant format of the game in this era. It was way back in 2007 that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with a team-in-the-making, won India the inaugural session of the T20 World Cup. It took 17 long years for team India—now counted amongst the mightiest of all teams—to repeat the feat.

This trophy is special because it offers a healing touch to several deep-cutting wounds of upsets over the past decade. In the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma spoke of the hard work that went into building this team over the past couple of years. A similar-looking mighty team, after having an undefeated campaign last year, had lost to the Australians in the ICC ODI World Cup final held in India. In the T20 World Cup campaign as well, the Indian team remained unconquered, with the only serious challenge to its dominance coming in the final against the Proteas—another team that had entered the final undefeated. This Indian team, it can be said, is planned to perfection, and with its courageous brand of cricket, was the most deserving team of the tournament.

At the same time, one has to duly appreciate the South African team for its stellar performance. Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock had almost taken the South African team across the line. But then came the miraculous spell of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh who pulled the match from the jaws of defeat! South Africa, despite being one of the most formidable teams over the decades, played only its first-ever World Cup final. Although it could not win the trophy, the game it put on display throughout the tournament was remarkable.

There are moments that bring momentum to the game, and the Indian team produced several of them at crucial junctures. From Hardik Pandya’s smart move to dismiss Klaasen with a slower wide-line delivery, to Bumrah’s breathtaking inswinger availing the only gap available between Jansen’s bat and pad, and Surya Kumar Yadav’s stunning catch of David Miller on the boundary line—it was an exemplary team effort. The youngster Axar Patel, too, deserves praise for his courage and controlled nerves throughout the tournament. Overall, it was an excellent team effort. The superstar of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, who underperformed throughout the tournament, came to the rescue like he always does when it mattered the most. Irrespective of wins and losses, the way India has played as a team over the years has been a treat to watch.

On this highly positive note, T20 cricket in India is about to take a new shape. Two of the stalwarts of the game—the all-formidable Rohit Sharma and all-time great Virat Kohli—have announced their retirement in the format. Following them, Ravindra Jadeja, among the most complete allrounders globally, announced his T20 retirement as well. It would be a massive challenge to fill the void created by these greats, but luckily, India has a lot of potential for this purpose. Until now, with Rohit and Virat in the team, any match was considered half-won by ICT fans before it started. This legacy has to be continued, and Rohirat—as the pair is affectionately referred to on social media—has left ample time for youngsters to prepare for the roles. With a new coach stepping in as well, the preparations for the next World Cup should begin now.