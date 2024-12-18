An avoidable choke!

Delhi’s air quality plunged into the ‘severe’ category yet again on December 17, 2024, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark, touching as high as 470 in some parts of the city. The smoggy skies and biting cold of 5 degrees Celsius have become all too familiar for residents who find themselves trapped in a worsening public health crisis every winter. Despite years of warnings, short-term measures, and recurring bans, the capital continues to gasp for breath while the larger questions around accountability and lasting solutions remain unanswered.

Every winter, Delhi turns into a gas chamber due to a toxic mix of factors—vehicular emissions, construction dust, stubble burning in neighbouring states, industrial pollution, and unfavourable weather. Calm winds and low temperatures, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), have made matters worse this time, preventing pollutants from dispersing. As a result, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had no choice but to enforce the strictest measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Among the restrictions, the government has imposed a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, stopping non-essential diesel trucks at Delhi’s borders, and shifting schools to hybrid classes. Offices have been asked to allow half of their staff to work from home. These steps are necessary but, at the same time, they feel more like desperate firefighting measures than real solutions. The fact that these curbs are imposed every year indicates the lack of long-term planning in the city.

The consequences of breathing such toxic air are dire. Doctors say that inhaling Delhi’s air in its current state is like smoking 10 cigarettes a day. Pollutants such as PM2.5, which are fine particles that penetrate deep into the lungs, exacerbate respiratory illnesses like asthma and bronchitis while increasing the risk of heart disease. Children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions are the worst affected, but no one is truly safe. Studies paint an alarming picture. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recently cited a report showing that between 2009 and 2019, 6.6 million deaths in India were linked to PM2.5 exposure. What’s worse, the World Health Organization’s recommended limit for PM2.5 is being exceeded in almost every corner of India. The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2017, has failed to bring meaningful changes, and India’s air quality standards, last updated in 2009, no longer reflect today’s reality.

It is clear that solving Delhi’s pollution crisis requires far more than bans and restrictions. Structural reforms and sustainable policies are the only way forward. First, public transport needs a major overhaul. Expanding metro services, improving bus connectivity, and encouraging electric vehicles will give citizens viable alternatives to private cars. If needed, measures like the odd-even scheme for vehicles can be reintroduced, but this time with stricter enforcement. Industries in and around Delhi must also shift to cleaner fuels, and regulatory bodies must crack down on violators. Stubble burning, one of the major contributors to the winter smog, needs urgent solutions. Farmers should be supported with affordable alternatives such as machinery, incentives, and technologies that decompose crop residue without burning it. Feasible solutions are available in the market. It is all about strong policy initiatives. Citizens also have a major role to play. Awareness campaigns about the health risks of pollution can motivate people to adopt carpooling, reduce energy consumption, and avoid unnecessary burning of waste. Finally, pollution control boards must ensure stricter monitoring of air quality and real consequences for non-compliance. A problem of this scale cannot be solved without ensuring accountability.

If Delhi’s air continues to deteriorate, the capital city will not remain liveable for long. The right to clean air is fundamental and non-negotiable. One cannot wait for the next winter to start the same cycle all over again. The time for action is now, before Delhiites choke themselves beyond repair.