Allies in Arms

The announcement of a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia marks a striking moment in the evolving geopolitics of West Asia and South Asia. For decades, Pakistan has leaned heavily on Saudi Arabia for economic bailouts, energy supplies, and diplomatic cover in times of global scrutiny. Riyadh, for its part, has often viewed Islamabad as a junior but indispensable partner — providing manpower for its military, logistical support for its security infrastructure, and symbolic reinforcement of pan-Islamic solidarity. Yet this relationship, until now, was largely transactional and implicit. By declaring that aggression against one will be treated as aggression against both, Saudi Arabia has elevated Pakistan from a client state to a formal defence ally. This changes the calculus across the region. Significantly, the deal was inked in the shadow of two destabilising events: Israel’s strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar, which rattled Gulf capitals, and the limited but sharp military exchange between India and Pakistan only months ago. The agreement is therefore not just a statement of mutual trust but also a hedge against a rapidly polarising security environment in which both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan feel strategically vulnerable. For Riyadh, closer ties with Islamabad provide an additional layer of deterrence against Iran and a reassurance of military manpower if Gulf stability is tested. For Pakistan, it offers international validation and the hope of emboldened diplomatic standing at a time when its economy remains fragile and its military credibility is constantly challenged by its eastern neighbour.

India’s response has been carefully calibrated, reflecting both awareness of the potential risks and recognition of the constraints. New Delhi cannot afford either alarmist overreaction or complacent neglect. The External Affairs Ministry’s decision to “study the implications for national security and regional stability” signals strategic prudence. For India, three dangers are immediately apparent. First, Pakistan may interpret the pact as a form of insurance against Indian pressure, whether along the Line of Control or in the broader theatre of diplomatic contestation. With Saudi Arabia nominally committed to Pakistan’s defence, Islamabad could adopt more adventurist postures in Kashmir or in international forums, calculating that Riyadh’s weight will act as a shield. Second, the pact places India in a difficult balancing act with Saudi Arabia, which in recent years has emerged as one of its most important partners in West Asia. India relies on Riyadh not only for energy imports — crude oil and liquefied natural gas remain vital to sustaining its growth — but also for the welfare of nearly three million Indian expatriates whose remittances are crucial to the Indian economy. Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint counts India as a major investment destination in areas ranging from infrastructure to renewable energy. These stakes mean that New Delhi cannot afford to allow the Kingdom’s embrace of Pakistan to dilute its own engagement. Third, the pact complicates the regional environment at a time when India is carefully recalibrating its ties with multiple actors in the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Qatar. If Saudi Arabia chooses to lean more decisively into pan-Islamic solidarity at the expense of strategic neutrality, India may find itself forced to deepen countervailing ties with other Gulf players, potentially fracturing its West Asia policy.

Yet it would be misleading to view this agreement solely through the prism of immediate threat. India must also recognise the structural shifts underway. Saudi Arabia is pursuing a more activist and autonomous foreign policy, less tied to Washington’s strategic diktats and more open to multipolar engagements. Its rapprochement with Iran under Chinese mediation, its cautious opening to Israel despite Gaza’s bloodshed, and now its formalisation of defence ties with Pakistan all point to a Kingdom hedging its bets in a volatile landscape. India, as an emerging global power and a vital trading partner, is not excluded from this calculus; indeed, Riyadh has strong incentives to keep New Delhi on its side. But that outcome is not automatic. It requires India to act with foresight. First, New Delhi must intensify its dialogue with Riyadh at the highest levels, ensuring that defence cooperation with Pakistan does not translate into anti-India stances in times of crisis. Second, it should broaden its strategic footprint across West Asia, leveraging its strong bonds with the UAE and Oman to balance Saudi positioning and prevent a single axis from dictating outcomes. Third, India must double down on domestic resilience: accelerating defence modernisation, reducing energy dependence through renewables, and strengthening regional diplomacy from Central Asia to the Indo-Pacific so that its strategic horizon is not boxed in by Gulf turbulence. Finally, India must recognise that the symbolism of Saudi backing emboldens Pakistan, but the hard realities of international politics still place limits on Riyadh’s willingness to intervene directly in South Asian conflicts. In the end, this pact is less about Pakistan’s eastward frontier and more about Saudi Arabia’s westward anxieties. The Indian response should therefore be firm but not panicked, cautious but not passive. Vigilance, engagement, and diversification are the keys. In the deserts of Arabia, a new alliance has been signed; in the corridors of New Delhi, a new vigilance must now be crafted.