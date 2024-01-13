Alarming confirmation

The year 2023 has been now recorded as the most notorious year in climate history, shattering records and sounding a deafening alarm on the state of the planet, as revealed by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). As an integral component of the European Union's Copernicus Earth Observation Programme, C3S stands at the forefront of monitoring and understanding the dynamics of climate change. Employing cutting-edge satellite and in-situ data, along with advanced modelling techniques, it offers a comprehensive suite of climate-related products and services, ranging from historical climate data to future climate projections. The revelations made by C3S are nothing short of alarming. It declared 2023 as the planet's hottest year on record by a substantial margin, likely marking the world's warmest in the last 1,00,000 years. With a global average temperature of 14.98 degrees Celsius, 0.17 degrees Celsius higher than the previous highest annual value in 2016, the signs of a rapidly warming Earth are glaring. An unprecedented threshold was reached in 2023, with each day throughout the year surpassing the 1 degrees Celsius threshold above the pre-industrial levels of 1850-1900. Nearly half of the days experienced temperatures exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above the baseline, and notably, two days in November marked the first occurrence of temperatures surpassing 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial levels. The unsettling trends were not limited to air temperatures; ocean surface temperatures also painted a grim picture. Global average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) remained persistently and unusually high, reaching record levels for the time of year from April through December. The continuing increase in concentrations of greenhouse gases was identified as the main long-term factor for these elevated ocean temperatures. However, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) acted as an additional contributing factor in 2023, highlighting the interconnectedness of various climate phenomena. ENSO, a climate phenomenon characterised by the periodic warming and cooling of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, played a crucial role in shaping global weather patterns in 2023. The transition to El Niño marked a shift from the La Niña conditions experienced earlier in the year. The WMO declared the onset of El Niño in early July, signifying its impact on atmospheric circulation and weather conditions worldwide. Simultaneously, the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached unprecedented levels. Carbon dioxide concentrations soared to a record 419 parts per million (ppm), indicating a troubling increase of 2.4 ppm from the previous year. Methane concentrations, another potent greenhouse gas, reached a new high at 1902 parts per billion (ppb), reflecting a significant rise of 11 ppb compared to the previous year. These alarming trends emphasise the urgent need for robust climate change mitigation strategies. Polar ice extents also witnessed significant anomalies in 2023. Antarctic sea ice hit record low extents for eight months of the year, with both daily and monthly extents reaching all-time minima in February. In the Arctic, sea ice extent during its annual peak in March ranked among the four lowest in the satellite record, and the annual minimum in September marked the sixth-lowest. These observations underscore the urgent need for global climate action to address the concerning developments affecting polar ice dynamics. In response to these challenges, global efforts to combat climate change must be multifaceted and collaborative. Transitioning to renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting forest conservation and reforestation, adopting sustainable agricultural practices, enforcing environmental regulations, incentivising eco-friendly business practices, conducting public awareness campaigns, and fostering international cooperation are all crucial components of a comprehensive strategy. The findings presented by Copernicus Climate Change Service leave no room for doubt—time is slipping away, and urgent collective action is imperative to stall the looming menace of climate change. The repercussions are now before our naked eyes, and it is the responsibility of all stakeholders, including governments, businesses, communities, and individuals, to work together to create a sustainable and resilient future for the planet. The urgency of the situation demands that we act decisively and swiftly to mitigate the impacts of climate change and preserve the delicate balance of the global ecosystem.

