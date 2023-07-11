Advancing towards a giant leap

In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to rewrite history, again, with the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14. This mission comes as a solid response to the disheartening setback faced during the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 when the lander crashed during its descent to the lunar surface. After thoroughly analysing the reasons behind the 2019 fiasco, ISRO has now addressed the inconsistencies and aims to achieve new milestones with the upcoming launch. The Indian space agency has, today, firmly established itself as a leading player in space exploration. ISRO's pursuit of space exploration has been marked by numerous achievements, establishing its credibility as a global player in the field. From launching India's first satellite, Aryabhata, in 1975 to the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013, which made India the first nation to reach Mars in its maiden attempt, ISRO has consistently demonstrated its prowess in space technology. These successes have not only propelled India's scientific and technological capabilities but have also earned the nation international acclaim. Given the ingenuity India’s space scientists have shown over the decades, it is befitting now that the underrated nation is being acknowledged globally. Despite failing eventually, the Chandrayan-2 mission had also achieved a remarkable milestone by successfully placing the orbiter in lunar orbit. This feat showcased India's capability to undertake complex interplanetary and lunar missions. The only logical sequence for a space agency of ISRO’s repute was to learn from the mistakes and strive for success. That’s what the Chandrayan-3 mission is mostly about. Certainly, it is also crucial for understanding lunar resources and their potential. If successful, the lander Vikram will utilise four scientific payloads to study the moon’s surface temperature and subterranean characteristics, apart from the rover Pragyan conducting important chemical checks. Furthermore, the success of Chandrayaan-3 will not only enhance India's technological prowess but also bolster its geopolitical standing in the global space race. Countries around the world, including major space powers, are actively engaged in lunar exploration. Notably, the United States has spearheaded the Artemis Accord, a multinational agreement aimed at establishing sustainable exploration on the moon. China, on the other hand, has initiated the development of the 'International Lunar Research Station’ to facilitate international cooperation in lunar exploration. While the Artemis Accord focuses on fostering collaboration among nations aligned to the US, China's initiative appears to be aimed at creating a unique sphere of its own. India's successful implementation of Chandrayaan-3 would position the nation as a major player in this race, with the potential to influence international space policies and collaborations. It may be recalled that India, very recently, agreed to sign the Artemis Accord, making its position clear to the world. It appears to have chosen to align with the US-led bloc to showcase India's technological prowess and demonstrate its commitment to peaceful and cooperative exploration of outer space. As the launch date of Chandrayaan-3 draws closer, the hopes of every Indian are intertwined with the success of this mission. The meticulous rectification of previous shortcomings by ISRO instils confidence that the inconsistencies in the guidance software and propulsion system have been meticulously addressed. However, given the complexity of the exercise, chances of failure cannot be completely ruled out. The nation eagerly, and hopefully, anticipates the successful implementation of Chandrayaan-3, knowing that its success will pave the way for India to explore new frontiers of space. The launch of Chandrayaan-3 holds immense significance for India's scientific, technological, and geopolitical aspirations. ISRO's track record of success, despite occasional setbacks, reinforces its ability to overcome challenges and achieve greatness. As the nation braces itself for the upcoming mission, there are all reasons to be optimistic. It is an opportunity for India to make a giant leap towards becoming a frontrunner in space exploration, consolidating its position as a formidable player in the new frontier of the cosmos. For now, the world has its fingers crossed!