Adieu, her majesty!

All things, good and bad, must come to an end someday. Air India, on Monday, bid adieu to one of its last Boeing 747s — affectionately known as the ‘Queen of the Skies’. As the aircraft performed its ceremonial ‘wing wave’, an entire generation found itself immersed in a poignant nostalgia. An era, indeed, has ended for aviation enthusiasts across India, but only to pave the way for happier journeys and higher skies.



When Air India welcomed its first Boeing 747 in 1971, it was a game-changer. The introduction of the ‘Jumbo Jet’ was a bold step into a ‘new’ era where long-distance travel became more accessible to the masses. Its introduction to Air India fleet synced perfectly well with the booming demand for air travel in the late 1960s, a period characterised by a growing middle class eager to explore beyond the borders of Independent India. The aircraft enabled airlines to ferry passengers across continents in unprecedented numbers at affordable costs. The Jumbo Jet's distinctive upper deck hump made it one of the most recognisable aircraft globally, often the first image conjured at the mention of air travel. In its heyday, it set the standard for luxury and comfort in the skies, its spacious interiors being much unlike the cramped cabins of today's more fuel-efficient models.

Air India’s Boeing 747 served the Indian aviation sector through thick and thin. While it gave wings to the flight of aspirations of countless Indians, it also was a reliable company in several rescue operations when the skies seemed figuratively dark and hazy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these aircraft were deployed for medical evacuation flights to Wuhan, China. The fact that it was used to carry VVIPs including the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister of India, speaks volumes about its prominence.

Yet, as romantic as the legacy of the Boeing 747 is, the realities of modern aviation have rendered these majestic birds less practical. The rise of more fuel-efficient, technologically advanced aircraft like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Boeing 777 has meant that older models such as the 747 no longer fit economically within modern fleets. This shift is not unique to Air India; airlines worldwide have been retiring their 747s, a trend hastened by the downturn in travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision by Tata Group, which took over Air India in 2022, to sell the remaining 747s is driven by economic pragmatism. The aircraft, while iconic, are costly to maintain and operate. The new ownership's choice is in line with broader industry shift towards sustainability and efficiency. It is reported that the last of the 747s have found a new life with AerSale, a company that will likely repurpose them as freighters or disassemble them for parts.

What won’t be easily forgotten is the impact they have made on global air travel and the special place they hold in the hearts of those who flew them, maintained them, and admired them from afar. The Boeing 747s of Air India will be remembered as much for their contribution to global connectivity as for their majestic presence in the skies. Beyond nostalgia, there is now a need to look at the future of aviation — a future that promises advances in technology, efficiency, and sustainability. Where one chapter closes with Boeing 747’s final wing wave, another must begin. Farewell, Queen of the Skies, and thank you for the memories.