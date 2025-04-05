Adequate solution?

The statutory stamp on the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur has once again brought the state into spotlight. It may be recalled that the ethnic violence that started in May 2023, after a Manipur High Court order, deepened divisions among the major ethnic communities, and sparked a political storm. While the Central government kept describing it as an unfortunate but manageable ethnic clash all throughout, the Opposition has always slammed the Central government’s handling of the situation. Critics have vehemently criticised the absence of the Indian prime minister from the state. They have also cited a lack of transparency in decision-making all through the episode. The crisis—still continuing—raises serious concerns about governance, federalism, and long-term peace in the region. The trouble began, it may be recalled, when the Manipur High Court, on March 27, 2023, directed the state government to consider including Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. This alarmed the Kuki-Zo community, who feared losing their reservation benefits and land rights. A tribal solidarity rally on May 3, 2023, triggered violent clashes, making it one of the deadliest episodes of ethnic violence in decades. Despite the central government deploying security forces, the violence continued for months, leaving over 260 dead and thousands displaced. Although Shah claimed that most killings happened in the first 15 days, the ongoing displacement and unrest suggest that authorities failed to control the situation effectively.

In essence, the president's rule was imposed on February 13, 2024, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The government justified it as necessary due to a political vacuum, but the Opposition questioned its timing and the manner in which it was done. The fact that the discussion on President’s Rule took place at 2 AM in Parliament, after a long session on another bill, has led many to believe that the government wanted to avoid scrutiny. Critics argue that prolonged central control does not necessarily improve governance and that Manipur’s future remains uncertain without a clear plan for elections and peace. Another major criticism of the Modi government has been the Prime Minister’s absence from Manipur throughout the crisis. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s remark—“Frequent Flier flies off again”—reflects the growing perception that Modi prioritises international trips over domestic crises. Opposition leaders have repeatedly questioned why he has not visited the state, even as he travelled abroad during crucial moments of the conflict. Needless to say, the perception of neglect could have electoral consequences for the BJP, particularly in the Northeast.

Looking ahead, the government must take concrete steps to bring stability to Manipur. Amit Shah’s announcement of a final meeting between the warring communities in Delhi is a positive step, but dialogue alone is not enough. There needs to be a clear timeline for elections, as prolonged President’s Rule is not a solution. The rehabilitation of displaced families should be a top priority, ensuring they receive adequate support and resettlement opportunities. Additionally, those responsible for the violence must be held accountable, regardless of their political or ethnic affiliations, to prevent further conflict.

Manipur’s crisis is a test of India’s commitment to democracy and conflict resolution. So far, the government’s response has been more about damage control than providing a long-term solution. President’s Rule may offer temporary stability, but real peace will only come when political accountability is restored, dialogue is meaningful, and democracy is upheld. The government must act not just to contain the crisis, but to ensure lasting peace for Manipur’s people. And for this, views of the Opposition and warring factions must be incorporated.